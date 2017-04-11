Rashida Jones, Connie Britton and Tracee Ellis Ross on Why They Don’t Conform to Hollywood’s Standard of Beauty

If you have an “inspiration quotes” Pinterest board, you’re going to want to read this. This spring, Good Housekeeping just tapped Connie Britton, Rashida Jones and Tracee Ellis Ross to get real and candid about the standards of beauty, body image and aging in Hollywood (among other inspirational topics) for its three May cover issues. And the amount of empowering quotes will make you need start a brand new board.

Ross, 44, says she never realized there were implications growing up at a time when her female idols didn’t have similar body shapes to her. “I remember being very excited by Jennifer Lopez’s body,” she tells the magazine. “It was the first time I saw a woman with a similar shape to mine being celebrated as sexy… [growing up,] I was obsessed with Madonna, with Christy Turlington. I identified with all these supermodels who were super thin and didn’t have the curves I had. I was raised not to judge a book by its cover, so I wasn’t focused on the fact that I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me. In hindsight, I understand how it affected [me].”

Today she choses not to focus on making her outward appearance appeal to anyone but herself. “There are times I put on tons of makeup; there are times I don’t,” Ross says. “The larger conversation is about the idea that we have to manipulate ourselves to be lovable and worthy. My life has worth because of who I am as a human being, not because I am an object of desire. I’d love to be in a delicious, romantic relationship, but it is not the point of how I choose to look or feel beautiful.”

Jones echoes those same feelings, saying she doesn’t believe in focusing on outward beauty. “I don’t like the idea that there is so much pressure on women to look a certain way in Hollywood,” the 41-year-old actress says.

Instead she takes a page from her mom’s book and concentrates on taking care of herself instead. “My mom [actress Peggy Lipton] has always been holistic about beauty — she puts on sunblock, drinks a ton of water, takes care of herself, meditates,” she says. “I’m less strict, but I do meditate, eat well, work out. And I love being in nature with no mirrors — just trees and a good sweat.”

Britton, who turned 50 in March, is fully embracing the start of a new decade in life. “People tell me the 50s are the best time – I’m ready,” she says. “That whole stigma of being over 40 and not being sexy anymore is fake news. We’re more vibrant because we have experience, we know our bodies. I have a friend who says that you always want to make sure it’s your life that you’re living – it’s a constant mantra.”

And being comfortable in her body means she approaches style and beauty in relaxed ways. So if you think Britton spends hours and hours to get her enviable blown-out locks just right, she admits to “neglecting” her hair. “It’s easiest when it’s long, but I’d consider chopping it off. I don’t want to be attached to this external thing.”

So you could probably guess her beauty mantra is all about the age old saying, it’s what’s inside that counts. “Beauty is about what’s inside us, loving who we are and nurturing that. Outward beauty can really blossom from there.”

What do you think of these actress’s outlook on beauty?