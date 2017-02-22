Say Yes to the Dress Star Randy Fenoli Has a Bridal Collection in the Works

Who knows wedding gowns better than Say Yes to the Dress breakout star Randy Fenoli? After all, the guy has spent the majority of his career helping women find the perfect look for their big day. Which is why it’s no surprise that the designer-turned-television personality is creating a brand new collection of wedding gowns, named Randy Fenoli Bridal.

Fenoli, who has starred on Say Yes to the Dress and Randy to the Rescue, as well lent his expertise to shows like Rachael Ray and Good Morning America, tells PeopleStyle that he was in the midst of opening a custom bridal salon in New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, taking his plans with it. Now, more than 10 years later, he’s back to the design board. “My dream was put on hold, so I feel lucky to be able to finally announce the launch years later. It has been a dream of mine to return to my roots in designing.”

The designer, who trained at FIT before getting his start in the bridal industry, says that his range of dresses, which will include 25 pieces in a wide range of silhouettes and are inspired by the many brides he’s worked with in the past, will take on the trends of today’s fashionable bridal market.

“Bridal gowns have become much sexier and more fashion forward,” he says. “There are more illusion necklines, back detailing and playfulness in bridal now. The industry is steeped in tradition but I would like to think I am bringing something fresh and new to the space.”

Another important aspect of Fenoli’s collection was the price of his designs — which he plans on keeping within a range of $1,500 to 3,000.

“For me, the most fun part is being able to design gowns that are fashionable yet affordable to reach more brides across the world, he says. “I have the unique experience of being hands on with hundreds of thousands of brides over the years so my personal design sense has developed from there.”

So what should you look for when finding a wedding dress? Fenoli shares his top pointers: “Always choose the gown that makes you feel the most beautiful, focus on silhouette and proportion, keep an open mind to trying on gowns you may have not considered, and don’t try on gowns over your budget!”

Fenoli will debut his premiere collection on April 20th at Kleinfeld Bridal, where he previously spent six years as the fashion director.

Are you excited for Fenoli’s new line of gowns? Sound off below.