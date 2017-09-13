On Tuesday evening, Ralph Lauren took the usual hoards of fashion show attendees on a mini vacation, giving them a brief break from big city life and shuttling his VIP guests up to Bedford, New York, to give them a peak inside his multi-million dollar luxury car garage. For his Spring/Summer 2018 show, the designer debuted his latest collection alongside his own personal, enviable assortment of Bentleys, Ferraris and Bugattis. But while the room was full of the biggest names in the automobile industry, that was nothing in comparison to the A-list stars both on the runway and in the front row.

Of course, as the supermodels of the moment it wouldn’t be a true fashion week occasion without a turn on the catwalk from Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Kendall wore an evening gown not all that dissimilar in design from the Ferraris that lined the runway with a bright yellow metallic bodice, a leather halter neck body strap, and a full black tulle skirt. Bella wore a very similar look but in a vibrant red with a patent leather bodice and matching tulle skirt.

But it wasn’t just the regular troop of Instagram It-Girls who made appearances, it was their brothers as well. There was one more Hadid than usual gracing the runway that night, Gigi and Bella’s youngest brother Anwar who wore a black Western-inspired tuxedo jacket and trousers with a turtleneck featuring a cow skull. And while NYFW has been all about Kaia Gerber everywhere you look, her brother Presley got his moment to shine at Ralph Lauren, modeling a classic black and white suiting look with his blonde hair suavely slicked back.

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Fashion Week Moment You Can’t Miss, from the Front Rows to Backstage

If you thought the names on the runway were buzzy, the FROW was truly star-studded. Katie Holmes made an appearance at the upstate show in a distressed brown leather jacket, white t-shirt and iridescent gold, wide-leg pants. Jessica Chastain also opted for some wide-leg slacks, choosing to go with a white pair to match her tailored vest worn as a top and blazer, limiting the metallic gold to just her accessories. And what would a Ralph Lauren show be without the reigning queen of monochromatic suiting, Diane Keaton. The actress did Annie Hall proud, arriving in a black bowler hat, double-breasted blazer, trousers, and a button-down shirt cinched with a tie and finished off with her signature pair of thick-rimmed glasses.

That time you tried to Annie Hall it, and then you got shown up by the OG. @diane_keaton #RalphLauren #RLRall2017 A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Nina Dobrev also attended the show in a chic menswear-inspired look, and she made sure to stop for a photo her own style icon, Diane Keaton.

“That time you tried to Annie Hall it, and then you got show up by the OG,” she captioned the photo.

What was your favorite look from the Ralph Lauren runway? Sound off below!