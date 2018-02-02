RaeLynn on Loving Pal Gwen Stefani's 'Funky' Style Growing Up — and Her New Makeup Collaboration

Country singer RaeLynn now has her own bold sense of style and is the face of Too Faced’s new makeup collection, but growing up she looked to stars like her friend Gwen Stefani for style inspiration.

“This is really funny. Growing up, I was obsessed with the Harajuku Girls brand, so the first time I met Gwen I told her ‘I don’t wanna make you feel old or anything, but the first thing I bought was your shoes!'” the Voice alum, 23, told PEOPLE exclusively at a launch party for Too Faced’s “Life’s a Festival — Peace, Love and Unicorns” makeup collection.

“The shoes went up to the middle of my calf because I was so short,” says RaeLynn, whose 2016 wedding was attended by her Voice coach Blake Shelton and Stefani. “I said ‘If you would’ve told myself you would be at my wedding, I would’ve said “You’re crazy!”‘ I loved her style growing up … how funky she is and how she can wear just anything.”

The star’s new song “Festival” was inspired by Too Faced’s latest collection, which includes colorful eye shadows, “unicorn tears” bronzer, “rainbow strobe” highlighter, “unicorn horn” highlighting sticks and more.

“It really is a physical manifestation of this beautiful person,” says Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino of the collection. “She’s incredibly talented and has the best heart. She’s modern, she’s young, she’s bright. I wanted to create something that celebrates that idea.”

Whether she’s dressed up in a cocktail dress or casual in a T-shirt, “I wear my festival palette every day,” says RaeLynn, who heads out later this month on Country Music Television’s Next Women of Country tour. “The way it looks on your skin is so beautiful, and you shouldn’t be intimidated by the colors. They totally work with every day life and are super light.”

Growing up, the singer played with “kid makeup” until she bought her first real palette — Too Faced’s “Glamour Revolution” palette — when she was 13 years old.

“My mom only let me wear a little bit of makeup at a time because I was so young. She was like, ‘You need to keep that baby face!’ said RaeLynn, whose recent album WildHorse hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Albums chart.

Now, “I might have a fresh-faced look one day and another I might look like a unicorn. I want to show you can do both,” she says of her style. “That’s what I love about being an artist is not just being creative in music but also in the way I present myself in my appearance.”