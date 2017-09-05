Rachel Zoe Names the Five Best Celeb Wedding Gowns Ever (in Honor of Her Newly-Launched Bridal Collection!)

Rachel Zoe has some maje fashion news.

After creating her own line, styling Hollywood’s stars for some of the biggest red carpet events and lending her sartorial secrets to women everywhere, the fashion mogul is taking her expertise to new levels, launching her own bridal collection on September 5.

The line, which will include dresses that range from $595-$1,000, will be available for pre-sale Tuesday on shoprachelzoe.com and will be available for delivery in February 2018. So in honor of her foray into the bridal industry, we tapped Zoe to get her take on all things bridal (and to get a preview of the wedding gowns she’s sending down the aisle!).

What are your five favorite wedding dresses of all time?

In no particular order…

Princess Diana

She completely epitomized the opulence of the ’80s, with the tradition of a true princess. Only she could pull it off.

Kate Middleton

I love that she wore McQueen, an English designer. The femininity and tradition of it all epitomized her as our modern day princess

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy (on mannequin)

The Calvin Klein slip dress she wore epitomized simplistic elegance and gave brides the confidence to be understated.

Poppy Delevingne

Poppy epitomized modern romance with her couture Emilio Pucci and Chanel gowns.

Margherita Missoni

It was so ethereal and bohemian with her rosette-covered off-the-shoulder frock. Guests enjoyed the party while lounging Marrakech-style in the Italian hillside.

#tbt one of my most special moments marrying the love of my life @rbermanus and life changed forever #liveforyou #livinginstyle #breakingbridal A post shared by Rachel Zoe (@rachelzoe) on May 29, 2014 at 1:52pm PDT

What was most important to you about your own wedding dress?

Truth be told, my tiara and gloves were the most important elements to me…I felt like the only day of my life that I would actually wear these things, and it made me feel like a bride.

What do your clients and readers most ask for when planning their weddings?

Advice: everything from picking the right accessories to how her hair and makeup should look on the big day.

What’s the biggest mistake you see brides making?

Going too far outside of her personal style and taking too many risks – whether it’s over the top hair or makeup or too much jewelry.

Is there a key to ensuring that your dress will fit perfect on your big day?

Be sure to schedule your final fitting as close to your wedding date as possible so everything fits perfectly. And try it on again the morning of and have a tailor on call in case you need any last minute tweaks.

What were you most hoping to capture with your first bridal collection?

I wanted to create effortlessly glamorous pieces for every bride and all the occasions that go along with wedding day…from the engagement party and the rehearsal dinner to the walk down the aisle.

What would you wear to renew your vows?

I would say Valentino or Chanel couture…but then again, I will probably design my own!

Will you shop Zoe’s bridal line? Sound off in the comments below.