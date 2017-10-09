Rachel Bloom Bought a Ta-Ta Towel and Just Modeled It on Instagram

This summer, a previously neglected topic in the fashion community was finally addressed: underboob sweat. One brave brand decided to address the issue with their Ta-Ta Towel, and consequently set the internet on fire for about a week. The brand’s slogan “Keep ’em high. Keep ’em dry” pretty much says it all — this hammock-type product was meant to lift your boobs and keep them powdery-fresh while you get ready to go out (or just lounge around the house, we suppose). Everyone wanted one (and some stars even got them – Kim Kardashian talked them up on her app) but only one was brave enough to model hers: Rachel Bloom.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star shared a photo on Instagram of her modeling a black and white pattern, writing: “I am thrilled with my @tatatowels purchase and how well it goes with the hairstyle for the scene I’m shooting today. THIS frau is keepin’ it classy and dry!”

The actress is notorious for sharing just about anything and everything on social media. When she got a blemish in the middle of shooting season 3, she shared a selfie sans makeup. When she wanted to show fans her behind-the-scenes Emmys prep, she didn’t hold anything back. Even bad hair days get equal attention on her Instagram account.

So now that the Ta-Ta Towel has the Bloom seal of approval (and may show up on an episode this season!) we know you probably want to pick one up for yourself too. You can find them at taatowels.com for $45 each.

Would you ever wear a Ta-Ta Towel?