Rachel Bloom Is Bringing the Entire Cast of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend to the Globes, Thanks to Her Manicure

Rachel Bloom is nominated for a Golden Globe tonight and she’s found a way to make sure all her co-stars get in on the award show action.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator and star flaunted a one-of-a-kind manicure ahead of Sunday night’s awards on Instagram, showing the faces of her costars on each of her nails. Santino Fontana, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Erick Lopez, Donna Lynne Champlin, Gabrielle Ruiz, Tovah Feldshuh, David Hull, Vincent Rodriguez III, and Vella Lovell are each represented.

“A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight,” the 29-year-old actress captioned the photo of her unique nails.

Bloom, who announced on Instagram Sunday that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend was renewed for a third season, is nominated at the Globes for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, a category she won last year.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

A leading lady is nothing without her fellow actors, so I found a way to bring the entire cast with me to the Golden Globes tonight. #crazyexgirlfriend #goldenglobes @leafa_nails A photo posted by Rachel Bloom (@racheldoesstuff) on Jan 8, 2017 at 10:53am PST

Although Bloom was proud of last year’s win, she refrained from toting her statue around with her.

“Someone said I should just carry [my Globe] in a Baby Bjorn as if it came from my womb,” Bloom told reporters at the Writers Guild Awards ceremony last year. “I should have brought it! That would have been so tacky: I just start bringing the Golden Globe to other award shows.”