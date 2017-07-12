This Is How Rachel Bilson Prepares for Kissing Scenes

While some of us are still holding out hope that Rachel Bilson will revive her role as Summer Roberts in our fantasy reboot of The O.C., Bilson is busy on a new project. The actress, and mom to 2-year-old daughter Briar, just landed a new role on season 5 of Nashville. And when she’s not filming she’s finding time to team up with brands she loves, like ChapStick. We caught up with the star to talk about her new beauty partnership — and to find out how her style has evolved through the years. (Spoiler: She wears a lot less eyeliner.)

“I’ve been a fan of ChapStick for as long as I can remember,” the star tells PeopleStyle about her partnership, adding that her dad and grandfather always had tubes on them — which inspired her love for the Classic Spearmint flavor as a kid. “Between my work and as a mom, I am always on the go and I love that ChapStick fits my busy lifestyle and simplified beauty routine.”

Her favorites? The new ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint line, which “quickly add a little extra something to my look while keeping my lips moisturized,” she says.

Among many things, her partnership comes in handy for filming kissing scenes — she loves the Conditioning Lip Scrub to remove dry skin — and her husband, Hayden Christensen loves the products too. “I have an unending supply of lip balm, so he takes his fair share,” Bilson says.

Of course, the star’s style and beauty looks have drastically evolved since her time on The O.C.

“My style routine has definitely changed over time. In my O.C. days I wore a lot of lip gloss and the darker inner-rimmed eyeliner, but now I like to keep my look more natural with just a little ChapStick and mascara,” she says, adding that she hasn’t held onto anything from the set, aside from trying “to steal Princess Sparkle from Josh on occasion.”

And while she does have a favorite country star — Dolly Parton, naturally — she’s not letting her new role on Nashville transform her look much further. “I like to think my style carries over from location to location, I always go for comfy basics and may add a little flair depending on what I’m doing. If I still had a pair of cowboy boots I would probably rock them in Nashville.”

The star says of her time on set, “Everyone on set was very welcoming. It’s a lot of fun playing a role unlike anything else I’ve played before. Like my character, I’m really not familiar with country music, so it was really exciting to get a chance to try out something new.”

