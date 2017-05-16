QVC's Beauty With Benefits Event Gets You Some Of Your Favorite Products—And The Proceeds Go To An Amazing Cause

Have you ever walked away from a beauty shopping spree where you’ve loaded up on a new waterproof mascara, (another) highlighter palette, and a handful of lip colors, only to look at your haul and wonder, “Why did I buy all of this stuff?” Well, now there’s a legitimate reason to go on a beauty binge—and this time, it’s all for a good cause.

For the fifth year in a row, QVC teamed up with Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) to present Beauty with Benefits, a shopping event that provides support to those undergoing cancer treatment. Beauty lovers can lend a hand and support the cause by shopping a wide range of products donated specifically for the sale from 35+ prestige beauty brands like GlamGlow, M.A.C, Dior, Dr. Dennis Gross and more on QVC.

For each item you buy, 80% of the purchase price will benefit Cancer and Careers, which is a charitable program established by the CEW Foundation to empower, educate and provide essential tools to people with cancer so they can thrive in their workplace. And while guilt-free shopping is a serious benefit, what’s far more exciting is that to date, Beauty with Benefits has raised $4.5 million for the organization.

It gets even better. On top of all the money that will get donated to charity, you’ll get a little perk to take home, too (aside from all those feel-good vibes). Each order from the event comes with a gift with purchase that includes a 6-piece beauty set and makeup case! Ready to start shopping? Check out our top product picks below!

Buy It! Origins Retexturizing Mask With Rose Clay, $26; qvc.com

Buy It! Tula Probiotic Skin Care Overnight Treatment Cream, $68.22; qvc.com

Buy It! M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in OH, $21; qvc.com

Buy It! Vita Liberata Phenomenal Tanning Mousse with Mitt, $39.94; qvc.com

Buy It! Josie Maran Peace, Love & Joy Argan Body & Fragrance Set, $76.94; qvc.com

Buy It! Tarte Energy Noir Palette, $38; qvc.com

