Watch Queer Eye's Tan France Give SNL Star Pete Davidson a Complete Wardrobe Makeover

If you already binged Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot, you are now most likely experiencing a deep longing for the Fab Five to return — and fast. Thanks to Saturday Night Live, the wait just got a little bit easier. The sketch comedy show just tapped Queer Eye‘s style expert, Tan France, to give SNL cast member Pete Davidson a makeover and trust us when we say, it’s the best thing you’ll watch all day.

Just like the premise of the show, the two guys visited a department store together (they were in Saks Fifth Avenue) to shop for new pieces for Davidson. The mission was to find an outfit he could wear with his girlfriend, Cazzie David‘s family (her dad is Larry David).

And in signature France fashion, he narrowed down Davidson’s key styling issue. After asking if Davidson’s loud, colorful wardrobe choices were in fact a way to attract attention, the comedian began to rethink everything. “It’s crazy that you said that now. I just think 18-year-old kids are like, ‘Those are cool.’ That’s my circle, that’s the last time I guess I grew up clothing wise.”

RELATED: Watch Queer Eye’s Tan France Make Over a PEOPLE Staffer

Luckily, Davidson was in good hands because France found a way to keep his personality intact, but through more mature outfits.

The Cast of the Queer Eye Reboot Reveals the Impact the Original Series Had on Their Lives

“I thought I was like kind of dressing well, but it’s so nice to know that I’ve been dressing like s— the entire time,” Davidson joked during France’s run-down of simple styling do’s and don’t’s — which did get a bit TMI when it came to talking about his underwear business.

After getting him in some fitted jackets and nice trench coats, Davidson loved the final look, and at one point he quipped that he felt like Timothée Chalamet. “I look like I maybe run a business. I look like I know directions,” he said about his grown-up look. “I feel like I’m at the premiere of my s—-y Indie movie.”

If you want to see more makeovers by France, check out this PeopleStyle video when he made over a PEOPLE staffer with affordable clothes from Wal-Mart, Topman and more.