All the Basics: Exactly What to Wear to Buy Your First Pumpkin Spice Latte Today

PSLs are back! But the Uggs and oversized sweatshirts of yore are no longer what your average PSL fan is wearing. Instead, Starbucks fanatics have upgraded their basic PSL-ordering attire to the uniforms beloved by the Kardashians, Jenners and Hadids. Replacing last season’s just-rolled-out-of-bed-but-still-look-cute ensemble is a new take on athleisure comprised of high-waist leggings, kitschy graphic tees, bomber jackets and of course, classic Stan Smith sneakers. It’s a look that is equal parts sporty and trendy, so if you’re heading to your local Starbucks to get your first Pumpkin Spice Latte fix, be sure to make sure your basic attire is up to speed.

Bomber Jacket

Buy It! H&M Bomber Jacket, $34.99; hm.com

Graphic Tee

Buy It! Topshop Ciao Bella Panther Motif T-Shirt, $35; topshop.com

High-Waist Leggings

Buy It! Zella Live In High Waist Leggings, $54; nordstrom.com

Adidas Stan Smith Sneakers

Buy It! Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, $60; bloomingdales.com

Are you a PSL fan? Comment below and let us know what you’re wearing to order your first PSL of the season!