Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan last week with a top-secret (and totally romantic) proposal that took weeks to plan. So you could bet he put just as much thought into designing her engagement ring. See the gorgeous diamond from every angle, below.

The ring is a 1.2 carat brilliant round-cut solitaire placed in swirl-like setting, designed especially for Phan.

“I had an image in mind for this ring long before I designed it,” Scott tells PEOPLE. “Linda doesn’t wear rings often and because she’s so petite when she does they are typically a small, simple, classy look. However I wanted to design a ring that still had a little style so I incorporated a four-prong swirl solitaire mount for the 14-karat white gold ring.”

The TV star popped the question after planning the moment for weeks. “I’ve had to be as stealthy as a ninja to pull this off,” he told PEOPLE. To make sure Phan had no way of knowing it was happening, he carried around the ring for weeks and made sure to refrain from doing any planning online to lower the risk of her accidentally seeing the details.

So what was the epic surprise? He recorded his own version of the Train song “Marry Me,” and arranged for the restaurant where they were dining, Toronto’s Piano Piano, to play the track while they brought out a cake decorated with Phan’s favorite book, Dr. Seuss’s Oh the Places You’ll Go. The kicker? He changed it to say “Oh the Places We’ll Go.” (Now all the Dr. Seuss engagement ring photos make sense!)

The couple had been dating since 2010 after meeting at a Toronto Fashion Week event and now work together. Phan serves as Scott Brothers Entertainment’s Creative Director, working on everything from digital content to product and merchandise lines and marketing campaigns and is also the “MacGyver” of the team. She loves DIY-ing and has worked with Scott on crafting videos.

