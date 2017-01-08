How to Pronounce the Most Confusing Designer Names on the Red Carpet

Avoiding wardrobe malfunctions and slip-and-fall mishaps are not the only concerns celebrities have on the red carpet.

While the Golden Globes are one of the biggest nights of the year for the entertainment industry, it’s also one the biggest night for fashion houses hoping to land their designs on the Best Dressed lists. But for some designers, their foreign or unconventional names don’t always roll off the tongues of the famous faces donning their apparel. And the difference between making a fashion statement and making the wrong statement affects both the reputation of the wearer and the recognition of the artist behind the look.

Stylist to the stars Sam Spector told the Wall Street Journal, “it is customary to provide a note card with all the ‘credits’ that the celebrity is wearing.” But what happens when you don’t have Spector at your side? Or perhaps if you’re like Isla Fisher, who recently said she has not been working with a stylist?

Below is a guide to all of the proper pronunciations of designer names, from the trickiest tongue twisters to surprisingly simple monikers.

Alber Elbaz: AL-BAIR EL-BAHZ

Alturzarra: AHL-TOO-ZAH-RAH

Ami: AH-MEE

Anna Sui: ANNA SWEE

Azzedine Alaia: AZZ-A-DEAN A-LIE-AH

Balenciaga: BAHL-EN-SEE-AH-GAH

Balmain: BAL-MAHN

Bottega Veneta: BOH-TEH-GAH VEHN-EH-TAH

Brunello Cucinelli: BRU-NE-LO KU-CHI-NELLY

Bulgari: BOOL-GAH-REE

Carolina Herrera: CAIR-OH-LEE-NAH HER-RAIR-AH

Christian Louboutin: KREEST-YAHN LOO-BOO-TAAN

Commes Des Garcons: COHM DAY GAR-SOHN

Consuelo Castiglione: COHN-SWAY-LOH CAH-STEEL-YO-NEE

Cushnie Et Ochs: CUSH-KNEE-ETTE-OX

Dries Van Noten: DREEZ VAHN NO-TEN

Elsa Schiaparelli: EL-SA-SKEEAP-UH-RELL-EE

Ermenegildo Zegna: AIR-MEN-EH-JILDO ZENYA

Giambattista Valli: ZHAHM-BAH-TEE-STAH VAH-LEE

Givenchy: JHEE-VONN-SHEE

Hedi Slimane: ED-EE SLIH-MAAN

Hermes: AIR-MEZ

Herve Leger: AIR-VAY-LEH-ZHAY

Jacquemus: JACKEU-MUSSS

Jean Paul Gaultier: ZHAWN POHL GOH-TEEAY

Junya Watanabe: JOON-YAH WAH-TAH-NAH-BEH

Lanvin: LAWN-VAH

Loewe: LOH-EH-VAY

Louis Vuitton: LOO-EE VWEE-TAWN

Maison Martin Margiela: MAY-ZOHN MAR-TAHN MAR-JEL-AH

Manolo Blahnik: MAH-NO-LO BLAH-NIK

Marchesa: MAR-KAY-ZAH

MARNI: MAR-NEE

Mary Katrantzou: KAHT-TRAHN-TZOO

Monse: MAUN-SAY

Moschino: MOHS-KEE-NOH

Narciso Rodriguez: NAR-SEE-SO RAH-DREE-GEZZ

Nicolas Ghesquiere: NEE-KOH-LA GEHS-KYAIR

Peter Pilotto: PETER PIL-OTT-TOH

Prabal Gurung: PRUH-BUL GOOH-ROONG

Proenza Schouler: PRO-EHN-ZAH SKOOL-ER

Ralph Lauren: RALPH LAW-REN

Riccardo Tisci: REE-CAR-DOH TEE-SHEE

Rochas: ROH-SHAHS

Rodarte: ROH-DART-AY

Roksanda Ilincic: RAHK-SAHN-DAH IH-LIN-CHICK

Roland Mouret: ROH-LAHND MOR-AY

Saint Laurent: SAAN LOH-RAHN

Sies Marjan: SEES MAR-JAHN

Thakoon Panichgul: TAH-KUUN PAH-NEECH-GUUL

Thierry Mugler: TEER-EE MUH-GLUR

Versace: VAIR-SAH-CHAY

Vetements: VET-MOHN