How to Pronounce the Most Confusing Designer Names on the Red Carpet

Avoiding wardrobe malfunctions and slip-and-fall mishaps are not the only concerns celebrities have on the red carpet.
While the Golden Globes are one of the biggest nights of the year for the entertainment industry, it’s also one the biggest night for fashion houses hoping to land their designs on the Best Dressed lists. But for some designers, their foreign or unconventional names don’t always roll off the tongues of the famous faces donning their apparel. And the difference between making a fashion statement and making the wrong statement affects both the reputation of the wearer and the recognition of the artist behind the look.
Stylist to the stars Sam Spector told the Wall Street Journal, “it is customary to provide a note card with all the ‘credits’ that the celebrity is wearing.” But what happens when you don’t have Spector at your side? Or perhaps if you’re like Isla Fisher, who recently said she has not been working with a stylist?
Below is a guide to all of the proper pronunciations of designer names, from the trickiest tongue twisters to surprisingly simple monikers.
Alber Elbaz: AL-BAIR EL-BAHZ
Alturzarra: AHL-TOO-ZAH-RAH
Ami: AH-MEE
Anna Sui: ANNA SWEE
Azzedine Alaia: AZZ-A-DEAN A-LIE-AH
Balenciaga: BAHL-EN-SEE-AH-GAH
Balmain: BAL-MAHN
Bottega Veneta: BOH-TEH-GAH VEHN-EH-TAH
Brunello Cucinelli: BRU-NE-LO KU-CHI-NELLY
Bulgari: BOOL-GAH-REE
Carolina Herrera: CAIR-OH-LEE-NAH HER-RAIR-AH
Christian Louboutin: KREEST-YAHN LOO-BOO-TAAN
Commes Des Garcons: COHM DAY GAR-SOHN
Consuelo Castiglione: COHN-SWAY-LOH CAH-STEEL-YO-NEE
Cushnie Et Ochs: CUSH-KNEE-ETTE-OX
Dries Van Noten: DREEZ VAHN NO-TEN
Elsa Schiaparelli: EL-SA-SKEEAP-UH-RELL-EE
Ermenegildo Zegna: AIR-MEN-EH-JILDO ZENYA
Giambattista Valli: ZHAHM-BAH-TEE-STAH VAH-LEE
Givenchy: JHEE-VONN-SHEE
Hedi Slimane: ED-EE SLIH-MAAN
Hermes: AIR-MEZ
Herve Leger: AIR-VAY-LEH-ZHAY
Jacquemus: JACKEU-MUSSS
Jean Paul Gaultier: ZHAWN POHL GOH-TEEAY
Junya Watanabe: JOON-YAH WAH-TAH-NAH-BEH
Lanvin: LAWN-VAH
Loewe: LOH-EH-VAY
Louis Vuitton: LOO-EE VWEE-TAWN
Maison Martin Margiela: MAY-ZOHN MAR-TAHN MAR-JEL-AH
Manolo Blahnik: MAH-NO-LO BLAH-NIK
Marchesa: MAR-KAY-ZAH
MARNI: MAR-NEE
Mary Katrantzou: KAHT-TRAHN-TZOO
Monse: MAUN-SAY
Moschino: MOHS-KEE-NOH
Narciso Rodriguez: NAR-SEE-SO RAH-DREE-GEZZ
Nicolas Ghesquiere: NEE-KOH-LA GEHS-KYAIR
Peter Pilotto: PETER PIL-OTT-TOH
Prabal Gurung: PRUH-BUL GOOH-ROONG
Proenza Schouler: PRO-EHN-ZAH SKOOL-ER
Ralph Lauren: RALPH LAW-REN
Riccardo Tisci: REE-CAR-DOH TEE-SHEE
Rochas: ROH-SHAHS
Rodarte: ROH-DART-AY
Roksanda Ilincic: RAHK-SAHN-DAH IH-LIN-CHICK
Roland Mouret: ROH-LAHND MOR-AY
Saint Laurent: SAAN LOH-RAHN
Sies Marjan: SEES MAR-JAHN
Thakoon Panichgul: TAH-KUUN PAH-NEECH-GUUL
Thierry Mugler: TEER-EE MUH-GLUR
Versace: VAIR-SAH-CHAY
Vetements: VET-MOHN