Ever since the news broke that designer and Project Runway contestant, Mychael Knight, died Tuesday morning at age 39, Hollywood stars have been commemorating the designer on social media with thoughtful messages and photos, including some of his high-profile celebrity fans.
The designer made his big break on season 3 of Project Runway where he earn fourth place and won the coveted Fan Favorite spot. He continued to make cameos on Project Runway throughout the years and came back for the show’s spin-off series, Project Runway: All Stars in 2013.
Since his time on the show he’s been designing his own line, Mychael Knight, which was worn by a number of A-list fans including Toni Braxton, Sherri Shepherd and Ciara to name a few. To celebrate his designs, we’re looking back at some of his A-list clientele.
Sherri Shepherd
Knight worked closely with Shepherd as her stylist and she says she was a fan of his work immediately. “I was a fan of Mychael’s since I first saw him on #ProjectRunway & when @jawnmurray finally put us together, it was a match made in #heaven,” she wrote on Instagram. “We clicked immediately & Mychael said he was going to be my stylist for the long haul. He had a wicked sense of humor and was the most creative man I knew.”
My heart hurts so much today bc I lost my friend, my little brother @mychaelknight . I was a fan of Mychael's since I first saw him on #ProjecctRunway & when @jawnmurray finally put us together, it was a match made in #heaven. We clicked immediately & Mychael said he was going to be my stylist for the long haul. He had a wicked sense of humour and was the most creative man I knew. Mychael had a sixth sense when it came to styling women… he brought out the best of your features and I always felt like a princess when he styled me. Mychael taught me that Spanx is a girl's best friend and Lord help me if someone took a pic of me & I wasn't red carpet ready. I respected his business acumen, his honesty and integrity. When he said he wanted to collaborate w me on a curvy line of clothing for women, I thought we'd struck gold. The blush gown I am wearing, Mychael custom designed & sewed (in 24 hours) for the daytime Emmys. Mychael how I wish your dreams weren't cut short – but so thankful for the time I was allowed to be a part of your life. I know you are in #heaven updating the Angels' wardrobe ("Lord! Wings are so 90s!"). I love you my friend #RIP #alwaysafan
She shared a photo of them together wearing a pale pink dress he designed specifically for her Daytime Emmys appearance. “The blush gown I am wearing, Mychael custom designed & sewed (in 24 hours) for the daytime Emmys. Mychael how I wish your dreams weren’t cut short – but so thankful for the time I was allowed to be a part of your life. I know you are in #heaven updating the Angels’ wardrobe (“Lord! Wings are so 90s!”). I love you my friend #RIP#alwaysafan.”
Keri Hilson
Singer Keri Hilson called Knight her “dear old friend” on Twitter writing, “We believed in each other before all the fame & attention…saw each other’s visions & genuinely supported one another.
#RIPMychaelKnight.”
In another Tweet she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet back in 2004 and wrote, “I will always remember the feeling…you were the first to create a dress for lil ole me back in ‘04. I cherish you & treasure this dress…”
Toni Braxton
On his Instagram, the designer shared a photo of the signer wearing a white bodycon cocktail dress (of his own design) for the LifetimeTV biopic Unbreak My Heart in 2016.
Ciara
Truly saddened by the news of #MychaelKnight passing away. He was the sweetest soul and so passionate about his work. He custom made both of my prom dresses and made me feel beautiful! He was always there for me when I called. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family at this time. RIP sweet soul ❤️
Ciara shared a photo of Knight on Instagram recalling the sweet memory of working with him on her two prom dresses. “Truly saddened by the news of #MychaelKnight passing away,” she wrote. “He was the sweetest soul and so passionate about his work. He custom made both of my prom dresses and made me feel beautiful! He was always there for me when I called. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family at this time. RIP sweet soul ❤️”
Keke Palmer
Palmer wore a multicolor cutout crop top with matching pencil skirt to the 365 Black Awards in 2015.
Jessica White
The model wore a custom creation by Knight (who also styled her that evening) to the 2016 BET Awards.
Claire Sulmers
The creator of Fashion Bomb Daily is a fan of the brand, and wore a custom white mini dress with flowing, long cape by Knight. On Instagram Knight said she “looking heavenly” in the design.
Shereé Whitfield
Superfans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may remember Knight’s cameo moment in season 1. He helped out Whitfeld when she was working on the start of her clothing line, She by Sherée, giving her insight on how to approach design, fabric and the launch of a new brand.
Bravo’s Andy Cohen remembered the moment, writing on Twitter that he was “a straight out sweetheart” during his appearance.