Ever since the news broke that designer and Project Runway contestant, Mychael Knight, died Tuesday morning at age 39, Hollywood stars have been commemorating the designer on social media with thoughtful messages and photos, including some of his high-profile celebrity fans.

The designer made his big break on season 3 of Project Runway where he earn fourth place and won the coveted Fan Favorite spot. He continued to make cameos on Project Runway throughout the years and came back for the show’s spin-off series, Project Runway: All Stars in 2013.

Since his time on the show he’s been designing his own line, Mychael Knight, which was worn by a number of A-list fans including Toni Braxton, Sherri Shepherd and Ciara to name a few. To celebrate his designs, we’re looking back at some of his A-list clientele.

Sherri Shepherd

Knight worked closely with Shepherd as her stylist and she says she was a fan of his work immediately. “I was a fan of Mychael’s since I first saw him on #ProjectRunway & when @jawnmurray finally put us together, it was a match made in #heaven,” she wrote on Instagram. “We clicked immediately & Mychael said he was going to be my stylist for the long haul. He had a wicked sense of humor and was the most creative man I knew.”

She shared a photo of them together wearing a pale pink dress he designed specifically for her Daytime Emmys appearance. “The blush gown I am wearing, Mychael custom designed & sewed (in 24 hours) for the daytime Emmys. Mychael how I wish your dreams weren’t cut short – but so thankful for the time I was allowed to be a part of your life. I know you are in #heaven updating the Angels’ wardrobe (“Lord! Wings are so 90s!”). I love you my friend #RIP#alwaysafan.”

Keri Hilson

Singer Keri Hilson called Knight her “dear old friend” on Twitter writing, “We believed in each other before all the fame & attention…saw each other’s visions & genuinely supported one another. # RIPMychaelKnight.”

I will always remember the feeling…you were the first to create a dress for lil ole me back in ‘04. I cherish you & treasure this dress… pic.twitter.com/0REqdf3yb3 — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) October 18, 2017

In another Tweet she shared a photo of herself on the red carpet back in 2004 and wrote, “I will always remember the feeling…you were the first to create a dress for lil ole me back in ‘04. I cherish you & treasure this dress…”

Toni Braxton

On his Instagram, the designer shared a photo of the signer wearing a white bodycon cocktail dress (of his own design) for the LifetimeTV biopic Unbreak My Heart in 2016.

Ciara

Truly saddened by the news of #MychaelKnight passing away. He was the sweetest soul and so passionate about his work. He custom made both of my prom dresses and made me feel beautiful! He was always there for me when I called. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family at this time. RIP sweet soul ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

Ciara shared a photo of Knight on Instagram recalling the sweet memory of working with him on her two prom dresses. “Truly saddened by the news of #MychaelKnight passing away,” she wrote. “He was the sweetest soul and so passionate about his work. He custom made both of my prom dresses and made me feel beautiful! He was always there for me when I called. Sending my prayers and condolences to his family at this time. RIP sweet soul ❤️”

Keke Palmer

Palmer wore a multicolor cutout crop top with matching pencil skirt to the 365 Black Awards in 2015.

Jessica White

The model wore a custom creation by Knight (who also styled her that evening) to the 2016 BET Awards.

Claire Sulmers

@fashionbombdaily's Claire Sulmers looking heavenly in custom Mychael Knight from our Fall '16 collection. Bellissima! #MychaelKnight #FashionBombDaily A post shared by Mychael Knight (@mychaelknight) on Jun 30, 2016 at 5:04pm PDT

The creator of Fashion Bomb Daily is a fan of the brand, and wore a custom white mini dress with flowing, long cape by Knight. On Instagram Knight said she “looking heavenly” in the design.

Shereé Whitfield

Superfans of the Real Housewives of Atlanta may remember Knight’s cameo moment in season 1. He helped out Whitfeld when she was working on the start of her clothing line, She by Sherée, giving her insight on how to approach design, fabric and the launch of a new brand.

You may also remember Mychael helping @IamSheree w/ #SheBySheree on #RHOA. He was a straight out sweetheart #RIP — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 17, 2017

Bravo’s Andy Cohen remembered the moment, writing on Twitter that he was “a straight out sweetheart” during his appearance.