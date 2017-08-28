9 Time-Saving Beauty Products That’ll Cut Your Morning Routine in Half
Let’s be real: Your smudged cat eye will never be an acceptable reason to be late to work or school. But with these products in your everyday regimen, you’re sure to be out the door faster than ever.
By Jillian Ruffo•@jillianruffo
1 of 9
LIVING PROOF IN-SHOWER STYLER
Add control and definition to your air-dried strands long before you even step foot out of the shower. Just apply this to wet hair after conditioning, rinse halfway, then air dry.
Buy It! Living Proof Perfect Hair Day In-Shower Styler, 24; sephora.com
2 of 9
NIVEA IN-SHOWER BODY LOTION
And before you turn off that shower faucet, slather this lotion all over your body. When you get out, pat your skin dry -- no need to stand arms-out in the bathroom while you wait for it to soak in.
Buy It! Nivea In-Shower Body Lotion, $5.49; target.com
3 of 9
REVLON ROUND BRUSH DRYER
The perfect round-brush blowout takes patience -- so swap out your brush and blow dryer for this two-in-one tool that'll smooth your strands in a fraction of the time.
Buy It! Revlon Oval One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizing Styler, $59.99; target.com
4 of 9
ELIZABETH AND JAMES DRY SHAMPOO
Or skip the styling altogether by giving yesterday's look a refresh. The bonus? This one has an amazing scent that means you can skip perfume as well.
Buy It! Elizabeth and James Nirvana White Dry Shampoo, $28; sephora.com
5 of 9
ELIZABETH ARDEN EIGHT HOUR CREAM
You already knew this product was a multitasker - but did you know you could ditch your highlighter and apply this on lips, cuticles, and at the high points of your cheekbones to create an "expensive" glow? Mario Dedivanovic swears by that trick.
Buy It! Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream, $22; nordstrom.com
6 of 9
BITE MULTISTICK
Swipe this hardworking stick on lids, lips and cheeks and blend it in with your fingers to create the pefect 10-second monochromatic makeup look.
Buy It! Bite Beauty Multistick, $24; sephora.com
7 of 9
SMASHBOX STICK FOUNDATION
One side of this stick is an easy-to-use, medium-coverage foundation, and the other will contour your skin seamlessly -- just swipe, blend and go.
Buy It! Smashbox Studio Skin Shaping Foundation, $43; sephora.com
8 of 9
E.L.F EYE SHADOW SHIELD
How many great foundation applications have been ruined by rogue mascara or wayward shadow? Holding this silicone shield on your eyes as you apply makeup will prevent the mess entirely.
Buy It! E.L.F. Mascara and Eye Shadow Shield, $1.99; target.com
9 of 9
LANCÔME LIQUID LINER
You'll never again spend 15 minutes meticulously adjusting one side of your cat eye, then the other. This bent, ergonomic liquid liner wand makes every sultry swipe a success.
Buy It! Lancôme Grandiose Bendable Liquid Eyeliner, $32; sephora.com