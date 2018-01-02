One glimpse into professional surfer Laird Hamilton’s closet and you know he doesn’t have an average suit-wearing, 9-to-5 type of job.

“Most of these clothes I don’t even wear because I live in surf shorts and T-shirts,” Hamilton tells PEOPLE in this exclusive closet tour video, which was shot when PEOPLE went inside the 53-year-old’s home to learn about the true story of his 20-year-marriage with pro volleyball player Gabrielle Reece.

As one of the most accomplished surfers in the sport, his closet epitomizes a surfer’s dream, as it stores hundreds of pieces of swimwear. “I have a ton of surf shorts, hundreds of pairs of surf shorts,” he says. “Some I use, some I don’t use.”

Hamilton also has a specific section dedicated for his wetsuits and lycras: “Probably not too many people have wetsuits in their closets,” he says.

But on the occasion he does has to dress up and wear something fancier than the “shoe he was born with” (his bare feet), he opts for a pair of Gucci slippers (a.k.a. flip flops).

Watch the video above to see his snowboard gear and his hat collection, which features a variety of French chapeaus and cowboy styles that may have been gifted from his pal Kenny Chesney.