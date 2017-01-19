Priyanka Chopra on Wearing Heels for the First Time Since Quantico Set Injury: 'I Haven't Told My Doctor!'

Priyanka Chopra is still recovering from a scary on-set accident last week, but that didn’t stop her from supporting Quantico at the People’s Choice Awards.

The actress flew from New York City to Los Angeles on Wednesday to attend the award show, telling PEOPLE Now on the red carpet that she is feeling “much better.”

“As long as I don’t have hectic neck movements, I’m good,” she said.

“I haven’t told my doctor I’m in heels — so I don’t know how he’ll feel about that,” she added with a laugh. “So, too bad! It is what it is.”

Chopra, 34, took home the award for favorite dramatic TV actress. Quantico was also nominated for the favorite network TV drama award, but was beat out by Grey’s Anatomy.

On Jan. 12, Chopra was taken to the hospital after falling while filming the ABC drama. Her rep confirmed she was examined by a doctor and then released, telling PEOPLE she was “resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

The actress returned to work on Monday, and her rep told PEOPLE Wednesday that while she is “still sore and stiff from her fall, she is getting stronger every day” and “is happy to be back at work.”

Quantico returns Monday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.