Priyanka Chopra ‘Absolutely Loves’ Kylie Jenner’s Lip Kits (and More Surprising Beauty Secrets from the Star)

When Priyanka Chopra hits the red carpet, it’s hard to look away. (Case in point.) She always radiates glamour, from her dream-worthy waves down to her heels. But for the 34-year-old actress, her hair is one of the most important parts of her look on an everyday basis — which is why she’s making it the star of her latest endeavor as Pantene‘s newest spokeswoman.

So when we had the opportunity to chat with Chopra about her beauty secrets, we were all in, especially when she revealed her at-home hair remedy and the fact that her current must-have lip product is made by the one and only Kylie Jenner.

“My hair and I have a very important relationship,” the Quantico star tells PeopleStyle. “My hair is a very integral part of my confidence. I know that when I have a good hair day I feel a lot more confident, and I feel better about myself. On bad hair days I get really insecure. I’m always like, ‘Oh my god why is my hair a mess? What do I look like?’ and it instinctively makes me feel uncomfortable.”

Which is why a pixie cut isn’t in her near future. “I think I would have to be really, really drunk to try a pixie cut,” she laughs. “I’d want to, but I don’t know if I’d have the courage to do it. Two years ago I went for a pedicure and came out with a bob. And that didn’t do too well for my confidence. I prefer it long, but I try all kinds of hair, because that’s the one thing I really change when I change my character.”

Excited to come on board as the new Global Ambassador for @Pantene. We both believe that strong is beautiful and that every woman deserves glorious moments to pursue her dreams and to shine…*tosses hair back for the dramatic effect*LOL #StrongIsBeautiful A photo posted by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:46am PST

Looking at her hair, you’d imagine that the flawless shine and volume is the result of intensive — and expensive — treatments, but Chopra shares that her routine is actually “really, really simple,” and Pantene’s new Smooth & Sleek shampoo leaves her strands soft and tangle-free.

“I need to have the right shampoo and conditioner because I don’t have the luxury of ever doing spa treatments,” she says of her naturally wavy and “super thick” hair. “Otherwise, your hair can feel stripped down, dry, frizzy, and my hairstylists can never work with my hair when it feels like that, because you need it to always look supple.”

The star also locks in shine with a DIY at-home remedy that she learned from her Indian culture, which she tries to make time for once or twice a month.

“Before I have a bath or a shower I use coconut oil to massage my scalp, and then I wrap a hot towel around it for an hour and then I wash it off,” she explains, adding that her hairstylists have also begun using the treatment on clients. “It’s really great and nourishing for the scalp, and it helps the hair grow out more healthy.”

But perfect hair isn’t the only think Chopra has mastered in the beauty department; her lipstick game (she loves matte formulas) is always on point. Her current favorite? Kylie’s lip kits.

“I absolutely love her colors,” she says of the 19-year-old beauty mogul’s products. “I think its amazing, she’s such a young entrepreneur and has an amazing line of lip shades which work for a huge number girls, which is great.”

When she’s not working or on a red carpet, however, Chopra says she relies on an easy topknot (her hair is too thick to style on her own), and “a clean face and a red mouth,” which she says is her go-to secret for hiding tired eyes.

And above all, Chopra feels her most powerful when she’s confident with herself. “There’s nothing you can do physically which would change your mindset. You need to feel most comfortable when you walk out. Truly, the best thing a woman can wear is her confidence. No couture, not lipstick. To me, when I’m stepping out the door, I have to make sure that I feel good, it’s not about wearing the most expensive couture outfit or wearing what’s on trend. It’s important to figure out what works most for you.”

Which is why, she explains, the Pantene partnership is perfect for her. “I’ve always advocated that strength comes from knowing who you are, being comfortable in who you are, be confident in who you are and there’s nothing more beautiful than a woman who knows that. And that’s why Pantene and I are a fit because we both stand for that.”

