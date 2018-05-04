The royal wedding is two weeks away, but celebrity guest Priyanka Chopra still doesn’t have her outfit picked out. (We’re stressed about it too.)

The Quantico star, who is close friends with bride-to-be Meghan Markle, spilled some “royal tea” on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, revealing that she’s yet to pick her dress for the highly anticipated May 19 nuptials.

“I haven’t even been fitted yet. I have an idea [what it’s going to be],” she revealed to Cohen during the After Show. “I’m more stressed out about a small hat. How do those things stay [on]?”

Last month, Chopra told PEOPLE that the last thing she Googled was in fact the definition of a fascinator.

“I have to wear a hat at this thing I’m going to soon and a friend of my recommended a fascinator and I didn’t know what that meant,” she shared in a video interview. “So I Googled, ‘What is the meaning of a fascinator?'”

“Apparently it’s one of those small little hats that fits your head,” she added.

The star also doesn’t have a date confirmed for the wedding, but told Cohen “there’s a decision pending on that.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Now, Chopra shared her excitement about Harry and Meghan’s May 19 wedding, and dispelled any rumors that she was going to be a bridesmaid.

“I’m super excited about her and her big day,” Chopra, 35, said of her close friend. “It’s not just going to be life-changing for both of them, it’s life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons, and I think Meghan has the potential to be that.”

Meghan Markle/Instagram

The royal wedding will mark the first time Chopra has spent time with Harry and Meghan as a couple, and she said she’s excited to see her friend to explore and utilize her new platform for good.

“She’s just a really real girl,” Chopra told PEOPLE Now. “She’s a girl’s girl. She’s a really relatable young woman who is concerned about the world just like you and I are. That’s what I love the most about her. I feel like her authenticity is what’s going to make her really stand out in this new life she’s going to take on.”