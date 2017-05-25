Priyanka Chopra Says She Regrets Her Big Hair Phase: ‘There Was a Time Where I Liked a Lot of Extensions’

We can’t think of an instance when Priyanka Chopra didn’t look drop dead gorgeous everywhere she went (even her trip to the beach was picture perfect!), but the Baywatch star tells PEOPLE she did have an unfortunate hair phase she still regrets.

“I have a lot of hair,” she tells PEOPLE. “And sometimes it can become really big. There was a time where I liked a lot of extensions and a lot of curls and just a lot of everything going on in there.”

So nowadays she advises everyone to remember one key beauty rule: “less is more.”

Ever since her breakout role on Quantico, she’s made so many stellar style choices, she says it’s almost impossible to choose her favorite. But she did narrow it down to two standout moments.

“It’s a toss-up between my Met Gala trench coat and this beautiful Emmy Jason Wu red custom gown that I wore last year at the Emmys,” she says. “So it’s a little bit of a toss-up right now.”

But the main reason we can’t get enough of Chopra is because of her candid, down-to-earth sense of self. When asked which body part of hers is her favorite, she responded that she loves her brain the most. “I think if you have the ability to sort of think right you can make yourself the best version of you,” she says.

Which of Priyanka’s red carpet moments was your favorite?