Priyanka Chopra Calls Her New Role in Baywatch 'The Quintessential American Dream'

Over the course of a few short years, Priyanka Chopra has gone from breakout actress on Quantico to a bonafide red carpet superstar. And with an endless parade of gorgeous, yet risk-taking, gowns, it’s no wonder she’s already found herself on a handful of magazine covers. Now, the star of the forthcoming Baywatch movie has just landed her third American magazine cover for Marie Claire‘s April issue, opening up about her romantic prospects, trusting her gut and living the American Dream.

On the magazine’s latest cover shot by photographer Tesh, Chopra, i.e. “Hollywood’s Most Bankable Badass,” wears a very fashion-forward red semi-sheer dress with crystallized firework embellishment across the bust and a metal stud-embellished black leather harness both by Gucci, paired with fine jewelry from David Yurman and De Beers.

Inside the magazine’s pages, the actress was very forthcoming about her love life, or lack there-of, telling Marie Claire, “I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?”

Especially when her professional life is thriving. Chopra has a part in the star-studded new Baywatch movie coming out in May and she couldn’t be more excited to share this role with all of her fans. “I loved Baywatch so much growing up,” she says, “It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu — amazing!”

And whether it’s her nonchalant approach to romance, unconventional career trajectory, or fearless sense of style, for Chopra it’s all about trusting her gut. “I like to find my own way, which is something my parents always encouraged in me,” she says. “They were like: ‘You got you.’ I think my inherent sense of confidence comes from that. Also, my mom used to always tell me, ‘You could make the biggest screw-up on the planet, but you can come tell me and I’ll help you fix it.’ And my dad used to tell me, ‘You kill someone, break a car, you come and tell me. I’ll fix it for you.’” So a word of warning to those considering doing Chopra dirty, her parents will be coming for you.

What do you think of Priyanka’s latest cover? Sound off below!