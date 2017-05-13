Bikini Babes! Priyanka Chopra and Adriana Lima Play Around in Skimpy Swimsuits in Miami

She’s starring as the villain in the big screen Baywatch adaptation, but on Friday, it was nothing but fun in the sun for Priyanka Chopra as she and pal Adriana Lima hit up Miami Beach.

The two friends appeared to be having a playful time — Chopra hugging supermodel Lima from behind at one point, standing on a lounge chair for extra height.

Lima, 35, wore black triangle string bikini with silver clasps and sexy cutouts. The model — who is used to wearing barely-there looks on the Victoria’s Secret runway — wore her dark hair back in a ponytail. She accessorized the look with black sunglasses, hoop earrings, and a bold red lip.

Chopra — who turned heads at the Met Gala recently in an epic Ralph Lauren trench gown — wore a navy and white strapless two-piece.

The 34-year-old Quantico star protected herself from the Miami heat in a long olive-green cover-up — buttoned just below her belly button.

She let her long hair down and flow in the wind, accessorizing the look with mirrored aviators.

Baywatch, which hits theaters Friday, stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Mitch Buchannon — a veteran lifeguard who butts heads with a cocky gold-medal swimmer brought on to help “restore the Baywatch brand” named Matt Brody (played by Zac Efron).

The two must put their differences aside when they start to catch wind of criminal activity led by Chopra’s character that threatens the beach.

Chopra previously told Marie Claire that she couldn’t be more excited to share this role with all of her fans.

“I loved Baywatch so much growing up,” she said, “It was the quintessential American Dream. All those beautiful people in bathing suits, running slo-mo on the beach in Malibu — amazing!”