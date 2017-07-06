There’s a hot new line of sunglasses, and celebs can’t get enough of them: Meet Privé Revaux. With over 100 different styles, the newly launched brand is full of fun, fashionable and affordable frames — each pair retails for only $29.95!

Sold on both the brand’s own website and Amazon.com (hello Prime two-day shipping!), you can find all of the season’s biggest eyewear trends — think mirrored lenses, brow bars, shields and frameless — plus tons of classic silhouettes like aviators and cat-eyes as well. All glasses are both polarized and scratch-resistant, and each style is named for a different persona, like “The Jetsetter,” “The Heartbreaker” or “The Rockstar.” So which ones have the stars been spotted in? Well, Cara Delevingne has been seen rocking “The Celebrity,” while Blake Lively is a fan of “The Madam” and Hailey Baldwin rocked “The Aphrodite.”

Now you too can score these star-studded specs! Scroll down to shop the exact styles that these celebs have been wearing, and more.

Hailey Baldwin the the The Aphrodite

Blake Lively in The Madam

Lily Collins in The MILF

Ashley Benson (one of the celebrity curators for the brand) in The Dutchess

Hailee Steinfeld (also a celebrity curator for the brand) in The Rockstar

Christina Milian in The Artist

Cara Delevingne in The Celebrity

Halsey in The Escobar

