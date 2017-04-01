Prince Jackson Honors Father Michael Jackson with Angelic New Tattoo

Michael Jackson‘s eldest son Prince Jackson will always have his father’s with him — especially now that he’s gotten a new tribute tattoo of the King of Pop on his leg.

The 20-year-old showed off his new ink on Instagram, explaining that he sat 9 hours for the “incredibly and beautiful tattoo” on his right calf.

The image shows an illustration of Michael in one of his most iconic moves (his legs crossed and arms raised to the sky) and one of his most recognizable outfits (a black suit with a red shirt, black suspenders, black shoes, white socks, arm band, matching fedora — and single, white sequin glove).

Prince’s tattoo also adds angel wings to the image of the late singer, and covers his feet in what looks to be pixie dust (Michael was a lifelong Peter Pan fan). Most touching is his face — covered in a shadow.

Michael died of cardiac arrest in June 2009 at his Los Angeles home. He was 50.

Prince previously said that it took a while for him and his siblings to fully realize their father’s fame.

“Even to this day, I don’t think it holds the same weight to us that it does to other people, because he was our father, our dad,” he told Robin Roberts during an appearance on Good Morning America last month.

Instead of following in his father’s footsteps, Prince developed his talents behind the scenes — founding his own company called King’s Son Productions (a name referencing his father’s King of Pop moniker).

“King’s Son Productions has this mantra where ‘a title is earned, but a name is given.’ So, I was born as Prince and that was the name my dad had given to me,” Prince said. “But my dad had earned the epithet King of Pop and that’s through hard work and years of training and everything he worked so hard to get.”

He added: “So, it’s a form of motivation because my name is Prince, but for all intents and purposes I am the king’s son and working to get my own epithet.”

Prince’s new tattoo isn’t the only ink he has connecting him to his family.

He and sister Paris Jackson added some matching tattoos to their bodies last Sunday — of the famous Chinese symbol of Yin and Yang.

Paris, 18, showed off on the tats on Instagram Tuesday. “Sometimes I feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the back of both their legs with the tattoos. “He just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them.”

“Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other,” she continued. “Matchies with my bestie @princejackson!”

Prince posted the same photo and wrote, “You are with me and I am with you,” along with a single black heart emoji.

Paris, who recently signed with IMG Models, revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that growing up she was her dad’s favorite child, a product of being Michael Jackson‘s only daughter.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” she says in her April cover story. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl.”

She adds: “I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”