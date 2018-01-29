Kendall Jenner for Love Magazine

Since the launch of her lip kits in 2015, Kylie Jenner‘s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, has grown into one of the most sought-after beauty brands in the industry. She’s expanded into eye shadow, highlighters and most recently, concealer and lipstick — and it has been estimated that she’ll bring in a billion dollars by the time she turns 25. But the 20-year-old mom-to-be and beauty mogul explains that the money that she makes isn’t what matters to her — it’s the work that she’s put into the brand that she’s proud of.

“It’s estimated that in the next few years you could have the biggest beauty brand in the world,” Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner says to her in their interview for Love Magazine‘s Spring/Summer 2018 issue, for which Kylie did her own makeup for the cover shoot, shot by sister Kendall Jenner. “How do you think that phenomenon happened?”

Kylie’s answer to that question isn’t exactly what you’d expect. Despite all her profits and new beauty mogul title, Jenner is most proud of how organically the brand fits into her life. She says the growth of Kylie Cosmetics is the result of her love for makeup and her devotion to the brand.

“I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this,” Jenner says. “It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me.”

For someone who’s not trying to make money, she’s building quite a fortune. Back in August, WWD reported that Kylie Cosmetics, which Kylie owns entirely, made $420 million in retail sales since the brand’s launch in 2015. If growth continues at the same pace, WWD adds, sales will reach one billion dollars by 2022.

“The goal in the future is to just build the whole infrastructure, and figure out what a retail model might look like that could take it globally. She’s just scratched the surface and there is so much more to do with the brand,” Jenner told CNBC last year about her daughter.