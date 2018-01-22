Never have we ever seen the Kardashian-Jenner women like this before.

If you always wondered what it would be like to attend a sleepover with the famous sisters, then watch the clip above. Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner played a game of “Never Have I Ever” on set of their new Calvin Klein “#MYCALVINS” campaign, and they definitely know how to poke fun at one another.

“Never have I ever gotten a tattoo,” Kim kicks off the game, with Kendall quickly shooting back, “Never have I ever dyed my hair.”

We also learned that Kourtney has never gone skydiving, but she has eaten rattlesnake. Kylie reveals that she’s never had her belly button pierced, which most of her sisters have experimented with.

The clip ends with Kendall cunningly saying, “Never have I ever been married,” which leads to Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie all fist bumping as Kim and Khloé laugh.

RELATED PHOTOS: See All the Kardashian-Jenner Calvin Klein Ads in One Place

2018 is an exciting year of growth for the Kardashian-Jenner brood, with the recent birth of Kim and Kanye’s third child born via surrogate, Chicago West, and the soon-to-be births of Kylie and Khloé’s first babies.

Collaborating on the campaign was a special moment for the sisters who don’t always get to see each other with their busy schedules.

“We were all in a group text before saying how lucky we are to do this together and that it’s going to be the best day,” Kim Kardashian West told Vogue of shooting with her sisters for Calvin Klein.

Kourtney added: “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”