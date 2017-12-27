Pregnant Kylie Jenner Did Her Own Makeup for Love Magazine Cover, Hid Bump in Cozy Turtleneck

Brittany Talarico
December 27, 2017 11:08 AM

Kylie Jenner has been keeping it so low key during her pregnancy, she’s even giving her glam squad some time off. The 20-year-old star, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott, did her own makeup for the LOVE magazine Spring/Summer 2018 issue, which celebrates the women and girls of 2018.

For the cover image, shot by Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, the makeup mogul matches her red lip kit shade to an oversize cozy turtleneck sweater which shields her bump. Go-to KarJenner pro Andrew Fitzsimons styled her hair in natural loose waves, and matriarch Kris Jenner interviewed Kylie for issue.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself.  All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there.,” Kylie tells her mom of her makeup empire in the only quote released from the issue so far. “Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”

Kylie Jenner covers the LOVE 19 Spring/Summer 2018 #WELOVE celebrating the women of 2018 and shot by her sister Kendall Jenner.
Kendall Jenner for Love Magazine

Kylie stars alongside Adwoa Aboah, Amber Valletta, Ashley Graham, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Lauren Hutton, Liya Kebede, Naomi Campbell, Slick Woods and many more in LOVE 19’s female empowerment issue, set for release in February.

RELATED PHOTOS: See Every Single 2017 Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Card Countdown Photo

While the star was noticeably missing from the 25 days of her family’s Christmas card, she did attend her mom’s annual Christmas Eve party, but according to a source, did not draw any attention to her pregnancy.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Pose Together at Christmas Eve Party

While Kylie is remaining out of the spotlight, she’s very busy prepping for her daughter’s arrival. And her 6-month pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, who formally announced she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting last week, is also getting ready for her first child.

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now