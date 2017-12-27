Pregnant Kylie Jenner Did Her Own Makeup for Love Magazine Cover, Hid Bump in Cozy Turtleneck

Kylie Jenner has been keeping it so low key during her pregnancy, she’s even giving her glam squad some time off. The 20-year-old star, who is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Travis Scott, did her own makeup for the LOVE magazine Spring/Summer 2018 issue, which celebrates the women and girls of 2018.

For the cover image, shot by Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner, the makeup mogul matches her red lip kit shade to an oversize cozy turtleneck sweater which shields her bump. Go-to KarJenner pro Andrew Fitzsimons styled her hair in natural loose waves, and matriarch Kris Jenner interviewed Kylie for issue.

“I was just trying to keep up with myself. All businesses, every company, makes little mistakes here and there.,” Kylie tells her mom of her makeup empire in the only quote released from the issue so far. “Growing it in front of so many people all of a sudden was kind of hard.”

Kylie Jenner covers the LOVE 19 Spring/Summer 2018 #WELOVE celebrating the women of 2018 and shot by her sister Kendall Jenner. Kendall Jenner for Love Magazine

Kylie stars alongside Adwoa Aboah, Amber Valletta, Ashley Graham, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Elle Fanning, Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber, Kate Moss, Lauren Hutton, Liya Kebede, Naomi Campbell, Slick Woods and many more in LOVE 19’s female empowerment issue, set for release in February.

While the star was noticeably missing from the 25 days of her family’s Christmas card, she did attend her mom’s annual Christmas Eve party, but according to a source, did not draw any attention to her pregnancy.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

While Kylie is remaining out of the spotlight, she’s very busy prepping for her daughter’s arrival. And her 6-month pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian, who formally announced she and boyfriend Tristan Thompson were expecting last week, is also getting ready for her first child.

“Khloé and Kylie are both starting to plan out their nurseries, and Kim and Kourtney are also involved in the process,” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “All the sisters are super excited, and Kris has been helping as well.”