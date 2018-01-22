Pregnant Kylie Jenner Hides Her Bump in New Calvin Klein Underwear Ads Alongside Her Sisters

Their Calvins!

The KarJenner sisters united for a photo shoot to celebrate Calvin Klein’s “Our Family” campaign, a continuation of the brand’s ongoing global “#MYCALVINS” initiative, and it marks the first time we’ve seen all five sisters together since news broke of Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancies.

In a series of ads, Kylie, 20, Khloé, 33, Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, and Kendall, 22, pose in their Calvin Klein intimates, with Kylie, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, concealing her bump underneath a red-and-white quilt, as the rest of her sisters lay on top of it. Khloé, who revealed her pregnancy news in a Calvin Klein-clad baby bump photo on Instagram alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson, has her hand strategically placed over her stomach in one of the images.

The latest installment of the evolving #MYCALVINS campaign was shot by Willy Vanderperre. According to the brand, the use of the American quilt is to symbolize “unity between strong individuals.”

As the press release notes: “This campaign captures these bonds and brings to life different ways we can inspire families — both born and made — to connect with one another, and celebrate the things that unite us.”

The sisters worked closely with Calvin Klein Creative Director Raf Simons and filmed at an undisclosed barn in the Los Angeles area.

“Raf had this American vision in a barn with my family,” Kim told Vogue.

Kourtney added: “As sisters, we talk to each other all the time. We’re definitely a modern family, and Calvin Klein embodies Americana.”

That sentiment of unity resonates big with the Kardashian-Jenner brood. 2018 is an exciting year of growth for the first family of reality TV, with the recent birth of Kim and Kanye’s third child born via surrogate, Chicago West, and the soon-to-be births of Kylie and Khloé’s first babies.

The sisters wear signature pieces from the Calvin Klein Underwear collection in the campaign, including modern cotton underwear and a few new pieces from the Calvin Klein body range. They also model Calvin Klein jeans and some new pieces from the Spring 2018 collection, including Western-inspired shirts.

Kim also poses solo in a classic cotton Calvin Klein briefs and a coordinating bra, while another shot shows Kourtney topless holding up a quilt, alongside Khloé and Kendall.

Willy Vanderperre for Calvin Klein

During the shoot, they filmed a behind-the-scenes video on set bonding over a game of “Never Have I Ever.” Kendall Jenner starts out silly revealed she’s never dyed her hair, while Kourtney digs a little deeper with “Never have I ever been married.” Watch the clip below.

Kholé’s pregnancy reveal to her family was featured on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. At the party, Khloé made sure to FaceTime Kylie, who cried instantly when she heard the news.

Kylie has been remaining completely out of the spotlight during her pregnancy and she and Scott are trying to “keep it private as long as they can,” a source told PEOPLE in November. For now, she’s only confiding in her sisters and closest friends.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” added another source. “She isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.”