Pregnant Kylie Jenner Dresses as Angel for Halloween After Low-Key Weekend

Kylie Jenner is finally getting in on the Halloween fun!

The 20 year old mom to be has opted for a low-key Halloween weekend as her big sisters went all out with their costumes for the holiday. On Tuesday, Jenner decided to dress up after all, morphing into an angel t with her BFF Jordyn Woods — who dressed in all red as a fierce devil.

Jenner showed off the sleek looks on Instagram, as she sported a high, platinum blonde ponytail with large, white wings. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Woods wore a red wig with striking red eye shadow and matching lipstick.

The best friends showed off their costumes on Jenner’s IG story. In one, Woods is heard saying “Oh, gorgeous” as Jenner served fierce looks for the camera.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:51pm PDT

In another, the pair struck poses to Beyoncé‘s hit “No Angel.” She shared the clip on her account, captioning the video, “Fire & Ice.”

Meanwhile, her big sis Kim Kardashian West dressed as Cher, Madonna, Selena Quintanilla and Aaliyah. Khloé Kardashian sported a stomach-baring Game of Thrones costume alongside boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rather than step out over the weekend, Jenner —who is expecting her first child, a girl, with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott — opted for Snapchat’s puppy filter on Sunday, snapping a selfie with mom Kris Jenner.

Fire & Ice A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

The mini makeup mogul also spent the weekend promoting new shades of Kylie Cosmetics Lip Color.

Although Jenner hasn’t publicly confirmed the pregnancy, a source recently told PEOPLE that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” at the moment.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source explained.

“She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She’s already shopping like crazy.”