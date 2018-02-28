Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's Sexy Tokyo Mini Dress Is Straight from Kim Kardashian's Closet

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Terence Patrick/CBS/Getty

The Kardashians have some of the most-coveted celebrity closets. So it’s no surprise the sisters steal from each other’s wardrobes whenever they can. Which appears to be exactly what Khloé Kardashian did when packing for her family trip to Tokyo with Kim and Kourtney.

The eight-months-pregnant star didn’t let her bump stop her from wearing a party-ready sequin mini dress, which looks identical to the curve-hugging Ralph Lauren Collection design Kim wore during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in November.

And even if it’s not the exact same dress at Kim’s sparkly stunner, it’s definitely not a maternity look, which Khloé has said she’s trying to exclude from her pregnancy wardrobe.

“I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” she told TV host Ellen DeGeneres on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, where she wore a white skin-tight dress and duster. “Hopefully I look pregnant, not just fat. It’s hard for me to breathe right now!”

In Tokyo, Khloé teamed her beaded design with a black duster, turquoise tassel earrings and bright blue ombré eyeshadow for a pregnancy photo shoot in her hotel room shower. (Where else?)

The sisters have been busy taking over Tokyo in true Kardashian style. And the expectant Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has hit back at Internet pregnancy shamers who called her out for touching and flaunting her bump on social media.

“People are very opinionated about my bump,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday in response to criticism. “I choose to cradle my bump because it’s MINE. I’ve waited for this VERY short moment for YEARS. I have only months to enjoy this phase in my life, so I will touch my bump and love my bump as often as I choose. Mommy loves you baby! ❤”