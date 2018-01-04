Pregnant Khloé Kardashian's New Beauty Motto: 'Bigger the Hair - Smaller the Bump'

Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian’s baby bump isn’t the only thing that’s growing at the moment.

Trading in her usual straight hairstyles and messy beach waves, the first-time mom-to-be debuted her latest look on New Year’s Eve — and it’s bigger than ever before. Kardashian’s hairstylist, Justine Marjan, twisted her chest-length blonde hair into tight, undone ringlets, and parted them it the side, creating a ton of volume and texture.

“We wanted something fabulous and festive. We are saying so long to the year in a glam way,” Kardashian wrote about the style.

But the curls didn’t stop there. Kardashian took things to new heights — and lengths — on her Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, with a sky-high ponytail and a lot more hair. Paired with a white skin-tight dress and duster, her curls were pulled up into a tight pony at the top of her head and cascaded down to her waist.

And while her bump was on full display during her first television appearance since announcing her pregnancy, her hair was a focal point as well. Kardashian captioned the photo of her look, “My Ellen Show look! @styledbyhrush made me a bronze golden goddess. While @andrewfitzsimons went full on!! Bigger the hair- smaller the bump! Lol it’s all about proportions! Glam killed it!!!”