In case you haven’t heard, Khloé Kardashian is pregnant. Oh, you couldn’t tell? That’s because even though rumors were flying for months, the star covered up her bump in every way possible. And now, she’s letting her fans and fellow moms-to-be in on her bump-hiding secrets.

“I can’t even believe I hid my bump for as long as I did, lol,” Kardashian writes on her website. “It took a few styling sessions, serious strategy and a shit-ton of courage, but it worked!”

Among her techniques, Kardashian credits large, oversized coats, which she paired with bandage bodycon dresses for an optical illusion effect. And she made sure to pair it with a large bag, which can also take eyes away from the area.

“I had already let the cat outta the bag when I wore this Whyte Studio coat, but I’ve worn a million versions of it in the last six months,” she admits. “I almost never left home without one! So comfy—and zero eyes on the bump.”

And when in doubt, go for an A-line hem dress, like the baby blue one that she wore to her sister Kim’s baby shower. It was tight just above her stomach, flared out just enough to hide the bump.

“I went super girly for Kim’s baby shower. Little did everyone know I had a bun in my oven, too! A cinched waist with a flared, A-line hem is so $$$ for hiding a small bulge. It flows loosely at the exact right spot.”

Of course, since unveiling her pregnancy in Calvin Klein undies, the star has become much more emboldened to show off her changing shape – even stepping out in tons of non-maternity designers and saving her bump-minimizing tricks for her beauty routine. She’s been rocking tons of huge curls in service of her latest mantra: “The bigger the hair, the smaller the bump!”