David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner’s Golden Globes red carpet debut was a surprise to many watching at home, but for the supermodel it was important to step out, wear black and and join Hollywood’s anti-harassment movement, Time’s Up.

Kendall participated in the red carpet wardrobe blackout, selecting a black Giambattista Valli couture high-low gown featuring a full ball gown skirt, which she teamed with black patent and PVC t-strap Christian Louboutin sandals and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry including black, gray and champagne diamond zig-zag earrings and a 10-carat gray diamond pinky ring.

RELATED PHOTOS: Style That Makes a Statement: All the Stars in Black at the Golden Globes

“I’m excited to be there for the cause,” Jenner told Vogue of her first Golden Globes red carpet. She also shared her getting ready photo diary with the magazine, showing sports-bra-clad behind-the-scenes photos of her red carpet prep, from the makeup chair to her after-party dress fitting (she wore (Alexandre Vauthier) and beyond.

honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp pic.twitter.com/ua9bMKA8Tm — Kendall (@KendallJenner) January 8, 2018

On Twitter, she echoed a similar sentiment: “honored and humbled to be able to attend the Golden Globes with @voguemagazine . my eyes were opened and my heart is full seeing all of the men and women who were a part of this vital change! i too stand with all women #TimesUp.”

RELATED: Actresses Are Wearing Black to the Golden Globes to Protest Sexual Harassment

Kardashian-loved makeup pro Mary Phillips created a smoky beauty look on Jenner, and shared a close up shot of the model’s makeup moment on Instagram, which prompted Khloé Kardashian to gush over her baby sister’s beauty.

“I cannot f—ing handle it! The best she’s ever looked! And she looks epic always but this is craziness,” Kardashian commented on the below photo.

Mary Phillips/Instagram

To complete Kendall’s look, Andrew Fitzsimons did a loose, textured, center-parted down style with lots of movement.

Fitzsimons used Alterna Haircare products to create the effortless look which balanced out the formal feel of her Giambattista Valli gown.