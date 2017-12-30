Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Adorable 'Mommy' Bracelet on Social Media

Khloé Kardashian can’t contain her excitement about being a mommy-to-be!

On Friday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star couldn’t resist showing off her jewelry choices for the night, which included a bejeweled bracelet which spelled out the word “Mommy.”

And the 33-year-old made sure to give the picture a little extra love by adding a series of extra hearts to the social media snap.

The bracelet appears to be the same “special gift” given to the expectant mother from two of her best friends just days after the Good American designer confirmed she is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Sharing a picture of the sweet present on social media, Kardashian wrote, “Malika and Khadijah got me the most special gift,” over a photo of the bracelet, referring to sisters Malike and Khadijah Haqq.

Although PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple are expecting a baby back in September, Kardashian didn’t officially announce the news until last week, when she shared a photo of her NBA boyfriend placing his hands over her belly.

“My greatest dream realized. We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” she captioned the black-and-white photo.

Continued Kardashian, “I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!!”

The baby boy on the way is the first child for Kardashian; her boyfriend Thompson is also dad to 1-year-old son Prince Oliver.