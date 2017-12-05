Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Continues to Cover Up Her Baby Bump in Baggy Sweatshirts

Khloé Kardashian seems to be taking a page out of her NBA star boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s fashion handbook when it comes to her pregnancy style: comfy sweats over everything.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star — who is expecting her first child with Thompson — left a studio in Calabasas, California, on Monday donning a baggy grey hoodie and sweatpants. She also wore large (and bedazzled!) sunglasses and black Yeezy sneakers, from brother-in-law Kanye West‘s line with Adidas.

As an extra measure, Kardashian, 33, also used a olive-colored Hermes Birkin bag to conceal her baby bump from photographers.

The youngest Kardashian sister’s baby boy on the way will be her first child. Her Cleveland Cavaliers beau is already dad to 11-month-old Prince Oliver, who celebrates his first birthday this month.

Kardashian and the rest of her family have remained tight-lipped about both her and sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancies (they are due around the same time). But since PEOPLE confirmed the news in September, she has given a few peeks at her growing belly.

Although Kardashian has been wearing a variety of loose-fitting, dark-colored garments to hide her baby bump, she went all out on Halloween, dressing up as Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen to Thompson’s Khal Drogo — complete with a belly-baring costume.

Over the past week, the expectant Revenge Body star has posed in a sports bra multiple times. On Thursday, her Instagram feed featured photos of the mom-to-be in a bright blue sports bra, cross necklace and gleaming grill.

“Mean mug,” she captioned one of the most revealing snaps, which was still teasingly cut off right below the bra line.

Most recently, she and sister Kourtney Kardashian had some fun Monday afternoon on Snapchat, playing with the popular app’s heart and seasonal snowy bears filters during a glam session.

The first-time mom-to-be is outfitted in yet another sports bra, giving her sister’s followers a tiny glimpse of her bared baby bump.