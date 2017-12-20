Eva Longoria is just four months pregnant, but she’s already mastered maternity style.

A rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the 42-year-old actress is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with husband José Antonio “Pepe” Bastón, and although she’s not due for another five months, she’s clearly got a handle on this whole “dressing while pregnant” thing.

From tight jumpsuits and silk mini dresses to casual bomber jackets and suede two-piece sets, the star doesn’t look like she’ll be slowing down her fashion game anytime soon. And best of all, the former Desperate Housewives actress has been styling her growing bump in affordable pieces from her namesake collection that you can wear whether you’re pregnant or not.

Keep scrolling to see some of her most stylish moments so far.

The actress looked sultry while visiting Miami December 8 wearing a loosely-fitted lace and leather mini dress (only $69!) from the Eva Longoria Collection, which may have hinted at a growing bump underneath. The star paired the dress with a pair of black sandals and black clutch.

Longoria opted for winter whites at the Global Gift Gala on December 7th in a satin blazer from her namesake collection. She wore trousers in a similar white hue and a blouse that featured a wrapped detailing around her waist, which may have purposely concealed her growing bump.

Ron Sachs - Pool/Getty

At the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors Formal Artist’s Dinner Dec. 2, Longoria went for a fun print in another piece from her line––a puff sleeve shirt dress featuring a high neckline, which she paired with simple black pumps.

BACKGRID

The designer stepped out in Beverly Hills sporting an Eva Longoria Collection floral statement jacket, while keeping it casual in black skinny jeans, booties, and silver aviator sunglasses.

BACKGRID

Longoria’s teeny bump was barely visible in November as she stunned in a dark blue velvet wrap dress from her collection. The star completed her maternity look with a pair of black sandals, a simple silver necklace, and a berry lip.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images

While continuing to nail the street style game in N.Y.C., Longoria bundled up in her own black flare coat (only $139!) featuring a chic belted waist. She kept her look all-black in a pair of black tights, black suede booties, and a chic black wide-brim hat.

Araya Diaz/WireImage

Longoria took the plunge in October in a Nookie low-cut jumpsuit featuring fringe detailing on the shoulders and a figure hugging fit.

Tom Cooper/Getty

The actress gave the monochrome trend a try in a nude-toned suede set (just $118!) featuring a loose cropped top and high-waisted leggings from the Eva Longoria Collection, and single strap heels in a matching hue.

What do you think of Longoria’s maternity style so far?