Pregnant Candice Swanepoel Shows Off Growing Baby Bump During Beach Day with Doutzen Kroes

Just because Candice Swanepoel is pregnant doesn’t mean she is ditching her usual skin-baring bikinis.

The Victoria’s Secret model — who announced on Dec. 15 she was pregnant with her second child — slipped into yet another tiny bikini on Thursday as she hit the beaches of Brazil with friend — and former VS angel — Doutzen Kroes.

And the pair didn’t mind getting close as Kroes placed her hand on Swanepoel’s belly during their sun-filled day.

Candice Swanepoel/Instagram

Swanepoel, 29, broke the news about her pregnancy on social media, posting a photo of herself cradling her belly. “Christmas came early #2,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

And just hours after sharing the good news, the model was spotted frolicking on a Brazilian beach in string leopard-print bikini.

She and her fiancé, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, are already parents to 14-month-old son Anacan.

🤰🏼Christmas came early..👼🏼#2 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 15, 2017 at 3:47pm PST

Swanepoel’s baby news comes just weeks after she walked in November’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, which marked her first time back on the VS runway since welcoming her son.

Months before the show, the model made a thong-clad return to the brand’s ad campaigns in May when Anacan was 8 months old.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Swanepoel is also pregnant at the same time as her best friend and fellow VS Angel Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting her second child – a girl – with husband Adam Levine in February.

Swanepoel told PEOPLE in August that she didn’t feel the pressure to get back to her pre-baby figure from anyone aside from herself after her “natural, no drugs” childbirth.

“I was actually surprised how quickly the body can go back. We’re amazing creatures,” she said. “Definitely [at] the three- [or] four-month mark, I was like, ‘Oh, is it ever going back?’ I just think [of] taking care of the baby. Breastfeeding also helps.”