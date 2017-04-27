Pregnant Beyoncé Shows off Baby Bump in Red Gown for Date Night with Jay Z

Beyoncé is slaying the maternity style game and her latest pregnancy shoot is another standout — with a retail price that totals over $2,000.

The songstress, 33, posted a new set of red-themed polaroids on Instagram Wednesday. Queen Bey was dressed to the nines for husband Jay Z‘s best friend and Roc Nation’s SVP Lenny Santiago’s birthday, which was a private dinner at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles on Apr. 19.

“Beyoncé and Jay Z definitely looked to be on date night. They were happy and cute together,” a source tells PEOPLE.

For the soon-to-be parents’ date night, Bey wore a $395 crepe gown by Halston Heritage, which features a flowy silhouette, cape-like sleeves, low V-neckline, and a high slit at the skirt.

And the Bey Hive is in luck! The Halston dress is currently 60% off online for $237.

The mother of one complimented her deep red gown with metallic leather-trimmed suede platform sandals by Prada, retailed for $860. She also added a $1,250 black Saint Laurent flap front bag with double tassels and cord fixed strap and trim.

Also joining Bey and Jay at the private birthday dinner were Kevin Hart, Kelly Rowland and her husband Tim Witherspoon, NFL player Victor Cruz, DJ Khaled, Terrence J, and actor Elijah Kelly.

She still has a bit to go before giving birth to twins, but Beyoncé is already in nesting mode.

“She is surrounded by her family and is taking it easy,” a source told PEOPLE exclusively about the Grammy winner. “She doesn’t venture out very much, but seems happy going for an occasional lunch or taking [5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy] to school.”

Bey and Jay are also busy overseeing renovations of their Holmby Hills rental home and have hired decorators for the twins’ nurseries.