Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant and More Plus-Size Fashion Launches You Need to Know for Fall

This fall may be the best fashion season yet when it comes to size inclusion. With major plus-size brands teaming up with high-end designers such as Prabal Gurung and social media influencers like Girl with Curves, Gabi Fresh and The 12ish Style and more, curvy girls seemingly have more chic options available to them than ever before. For an industry that has been slow to adapt, this fall it finally offers a selection of incredibly chic and fashion-forward options for women of all shapes and sizes. Scroll down to check out six of our favorite plus size launches and shop them for your most stylish season yet.

Prabal Gurung x Lane Bryant

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s latest collection for the retailer may be his best yet. Officially launching on September 25th, the collab is comprised of luxurious knits, on-trend skirts and tops, and chic coats ranging from $38 – $278.

Buy It! Pleated faux-leather skirt, $98; lanebryant.com

Eva Mendes Collection

That’s right: Eva Mendes has expanded the size range of her New York & Company collection! Initially offered in sizes 0-20, the line now ranges up to size 24 and 3x.

Buy It! Eva Mendes Collection Isabella bow blouse, $34.96 (orig. $49.95); newyorkandcompany.com

ELOQUII x Katie Sturino

Katie Sturino of The 12ish Style (and mom to Insta-famous pups, Toast, Muppet and Pants) has teamed up with ELOQUII for a 22-piece capsule collection of trendy dresses, outerwear, separates — and matching dog apparel (so cute!).

Buy It! Graphic Tee, $49.90 and Pant with Side Stripe, $89.90; eloquii.com

LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection

For the first time ever, Lauren Conrad has extended her beloved Kohl’s collection to include plus size. The pieces are romantic, feminine and all-around must-haves for fall.

Buy It! LC Lauren Conrad Runway Collection velvet fit & flare plus dress, $53.99 (orig. $72); kohls.com

Premme

Founded by two leading plus-size influencers, Gabi Gregg (of Gabi Fresh) and Nicolette Mason, Premme is a go-to for curvy girls with a bold sense of style looking for fashion-forward statement pieces.

Buy It! Ashley bodycon Bardot dress, $89; premme.us

Dia & Co.

Dia & Co. is a plus-size subscription service that offers personal styling for women sizes 14 and up. This fall, they’ve teamed up with blogger Tanesha Awasthi of Girl With Curves for a collection comprised of tops, dresses, outerwear, denim and separates that members can request to be included in their subscription boxes.

Buy It! Miranda dress, $99 (when you become a member here); diaandco.com

Which plus size fashion launches are you most excited about for fall? Comment below and let us know!