Fashion Meets Passion at Planned Parenthood 100th Anniversary Gala Honoring Hillary Clinton

Fashion influencers showed their (stylish) support for Hillary Clinton on Tuesday evening, when the former Democratic presidential nominee was honored in New York City with a “Champion of the Century Award” by Planned Parenthood as it celebrated 100 years of operation.

America Ferrera was fully #WithHer in a custom pink Kate Spade pantsuit that was accessorized with a custom #PP100 Edie Parker clutch. The Ugly Betty alum and Superstore actress has been vocal about her endorsement for Clinton. Along with speaking at the

Along with speaking at the Democratic National Convention, Ferrera, 33, also took on a leadership role in January’s Women’s March on Washington — kicking the festivities off with an impassioned speech explaining why she and thousands of others were banding together to stand against President Donald Trump.

Still with her. A post shared by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on May 2, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Also at the event was fellow Women’s March D.C. speaker Scarlett Johansson, who was beautiful in blue Elie Saab. The star’s Pre-Fall 2017 ensemble featured black and pastel panels with lace detailing along the bodice and skirt. In January, ScarJo, 32, spoke out about women’s health issues, revealing she used Planned Parenthood when she was 15.

Joining Ferrera and Johansson were Tina Fey (in A. L. C.), Julianne Moore, Annette Bening, Diane von Furstenberg, Chelsea Handler and Meryl Streep, who introduced night’s honoree Shonda Rhimes.

“This Gala is a powerful reminder that Planned Parenthood has been around for 100 years and will continue to be here for the people who rely on us, no matter what,” Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards said on the nonprofit organization’s website earlier this month. “One hundred years of care, education, and activism have changed everything, and we will not rest until access to health care and rights is a reality for all people.”

In January 2016, Planned Parenthood gave its first-ever endorsement of a U.S. presidential candidate during a primary campaign to Clinton.