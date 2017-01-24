The Hottest Valentine's Day Beauty Trends Blowing Up on Pinterest

People turn to Pinterest to scope out the trendiest makeup, nail and hair looks. And Valentine’s Day is a very pin-happy holiday. Whether you plan to splurge on a romantic date night, kick back for some fun with your Galentines or just plan to indulge in a little solo T.L.C., the social platform has all the inspo you’ll need.

To make your hunt for the perfect Valentine’s Day look even easier, we enlisted the help of Larkin Brown, Pinterest’s in-house stylist and trend expert. “People start planning for holidays usually about four months in advance,” Brown told PeopleStyle. “They collect hair and beauty looks over the last year and then Valentine’s Day is a special time to say, ‘Which one of these looks do I want to try on this special night?'”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Pretty in Pink! The Perfect Makeup for Your Valentine’s Day Date Night

When it comes to makeup in 2017, it’s all about matte eyes and bold, shiny lip shades. “This year we’re seeing extremes,” Brown added. For lips, vibrant-colored stains have been a popular pick on Pinterest. “Those are up 33% this year,” she said. “Not only are they low maintenance if you’re vying for that perfect Valentine’s Day kiss, if that’s not in the cards, then you’re not going to get it all over your champagne glass.”

She even suggests using your favorite lipstick for do-it-yourself stain that takes minutes. “Put on a lip color and blot most of it off. Do that a couple of times and it’s a DIY stain,” Brown said.

In terms of eye makeup, people on Pinterest want one thing: matte, matte, matte! “We’re seeing colors on the red carpet right now like blush, rosy neutrals or even burgundies,” Brown said. “It’s so easy to do – you can even reuse a blush that you have!”

Put aside your glittery shadows for now (matte’s up 135%), and invest in a palette or two with these versatile rosy-hued shades – we’re loving Urban Decay’s Naked3 palette and CoverGirl’s TruNaked Roses palette!

RELATED PHOTOS: My Funny Valentine! The Most Hilarious Gifts for Your Significant Other, Your Bestie and Yourself

For the most daring eye shadow look, turn to Pinterest for step-by-step instructions to achieve a fail-safe cut-crease, using deeper brown and neutral shadow shades. “The other eye trend is the cut crease,” Brown told us. “Imagine mostly with matte colors for a more dramatic nighttime look.”

But rose hues shouldn’t be reserved for just the face. Brown suggests going for a monochromatic makeup look and even pair pink shades on your nails too, from a deep rose for a vintage vibe (try Essie’s Angora Cardi) to a pastel pink for a natural look (we love Sally Hansen’s Miracle Gel formula in Little Peony). Really want to go bold with your nails? The über glam chrome nails are up 570% in popularity and having a moment all over Pinterest.

And if you’re looking for that celeb-inspired makeup look, Brown says Lilly Collins, Ashley Graham, Jennifer Lopez, Blake Lively, Hailey Baldwin and Lupita Nyong’o scored the highest trending red carpet looks lately.

For Valentine’s Day-appropriate hair looks, Pinners seem to be vying for quick and effortless up-do’s, like braided top knots (up 125% in popularity) and the half up-half down bun (up 92%).

“If you want to combine those two trends you can also do a braided half top knot where you braid the front of your hair, but just a part of it, so you still have some locks around your face,” Brown said.

Compared to last year’s hair trends, Brown adds that now, women want to achieve that undone, low maintenance hairstyle. “People are throwing away their straightening irons and starting to embrace their natural waves and texture,” she said. “We’re even seeing more relaxed waves than before. It’s that undone, natural wave. In the past we’ve seem more of just that cool girl bend. This is more a true beach wave,” Brown said.

But the most surprising beauty trend taking over Pinterest: the Galentines girl’s night of at home spa pampering. “People are really diversifying what they’re doing on Valentine’s Day,” Brown said. “At home spa nights are up 330% year over year.”

Instead of purchasing beauty treatments, most Pinners search for ways to create do-it-yourself options that work just as well.

“DIY charcoal masks are trending. It’s about self care,” Brown said. “You’re making salve for your cracked feet or DIY scrubs, it’s the idea that you can take the time on Valentine’s Day to just be around your friends or spend time with yourself — whatever you need to be clean and comfy.”

What Valentine’s Day Pinterest beauty trend are you hoping to try this year? Tell us your pick below!