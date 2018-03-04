What Makes a Red Carpet Dress Popular on Pinterest? Look Back at the Year's Most-Shared Looks

Pin-thusiasts everywhere use Pinterest to plan out pretty much everything in their lives — from their home décor to their gluten-free pancake recipes. But in addition to the everyday style inspiration users find and share on the platform, they are getting inspiration from red carpet fashion too. And even though they may seem like eye candy, the year’s most popular celebrity looks went hand-in-hand with the biggest search trends. Here, check out the gowns that made it onto thousands of mood boards in 2017, according to the visual inspiration platform.

Kendall Jenner at the 2017 Met Gala

Zendaya at the 2017 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Kendall Jenner and Zendaya at the Met Gala

Jenner’s sheer La Perla Haute Couture creation and Zendaya’s Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda ball gown were among the top pins from arguably the year’s most high-fashion red carpet. Zendaya’s reflected a major trend (saves for “bold printed dresses” increased more than 200 percent in 2017), while Jenner’s is indicative of, well, being Kendall Jenner.

Bella Hadid at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty

Sonam Kapoor at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid and Sonam Kapoor at the Cannes Film Festival

Hadid wore five showstopping gowns throughout the festival, including this red Dior Haute Couture stunner, and it paid off in pins — more than 36,000 of them! Meanwhile, the Indian actress’s gilded Elie Saab Haute Couture design was saved more than 10,000 times. (Talk about wedding inspo!)

Thandie Newton at the 2017 Emmys

Shailene Woodley at the 2017 Emmys

Thandie Newton and Shailene Woodley at the Emmys

Newton’s blush Jason Wu gown tapped into the rise of the hue’s popularity, which was pinned 40 percent more in 2017 than the year prior. And Woodley’s emerald velvet Ralph Lauren Collection look was on trend too: Saves for “velvet dress” shot up a whopping 225 percent.