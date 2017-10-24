Famed Celeb Photographer Terry Richardson Reportedly Banned from Top Magazines Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has photographed everyone from Rihanna to Miley Cyrus, has reportedly been blacklisted from working with magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ in the wake of years of sexual harassment allegations logged against him.

According to The Telegraph, staff at Condé Nast International were told via an email Monday by James Woolhouse, the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, to stop working with Richardson, They were also informed that any work with him that had already been commissioned but not yet published should be “killed or substituted with other material.”

A Condé Nast source tells PEOPLE that the email was aimed at international titles in the company, and Vogue U.S. has not worked with Richardson in about eight years.

The decision comes after a Sunday Times article published last week associated Richardson with the ongoing sexual assault scandal facing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, the allegations of which Weinstein has denied, saying through a rep, “Any allegations of nonconsensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”

“Terry Richardson, known for his sexually explicit pictures, is being called the ‘Harvey Weinstein of fashion’ after a string of allegations by models,” read the story’s sub-headline, which detailed accusations from models and others within the fashion industry.

A representative for Richardson says in a statement, “Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories. He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.” Condé Nast said they would not be releasing a statement on the issue.

In 2014, a stylist accused the photographer of sexual assault, saying she had been invited to a shoot at his home and found herself being pressured for sex.”Suddenly, I felt a d–k pressing into the side of my face,” she wrote in an email to Jezebel. “He pressed it to my lips. He clearly wanted a blow job and wanted it documented on camera.”

Richardson denied the allegations, writing an open letter for the Huffington Post that read, “When these allegations resurfaced over the past few months, they seemed especially vicious and distorted, moving outside the realm of critical dialogue and becoming nothing more than an emotionally-charged witch hunt.”

The same year, model Emma Appleton confirmed to BuzzFeed News that tweets she had sent alleging that Richardson asked for sex in exchange for work were genuine. At the time, a representative for Richardson denied the claims were accurate, saying “Terry Richardson did not reach out to this woman. It was sent from a Facebook page that is fake. Terry has no knowledge of who sent this.”

Richardson has photographed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Beyoncé, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan, Lady Gaga and Miranda Kerr. He shot Kylie Jenner’s 2017 calendar, directed Miley Cyrus’ video for “Wrecking Ball,” in which the singer appeared naked, and helped make Kate Upton famous with her “Cat Daddy” video, which the model claimed was released without her knowledge.

In the wake of the Weinstein scandal, the fashion industry is also standing up against sexual harassment. W Magazine reports Cameron Russell devoted her Instagram to dozens of DMs from models sharing their stories of assault, tagging each with the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse. Sara Sampaio also called out the French magazine Lui for allegedly publishing nude photos of her without her consent, and Karen Elson revealed that a model scout tried to have sex with her when she was just 16. And Christy Turlington spoke out about the industry being “surrounded by predators.”

New York’s assemblywoman Nily Rozic proposed an amendment to the state’s anti-discrimination laws on Monday that would protect models on the job, holding photographers and other industry figures accountable for abuse happening under their watch.