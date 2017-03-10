Pharrell Williams Is Chanel's First Handbag Model: Find Out What He Keeps Inside

The fashion month frenzy has ended, but designers aren’t taking any time off. Your favorite brands, including Chanel and Alexandre Vauthier, just released brand new ads starring some pretty big-name celebs. See what’s new with Pharrell Williams, Lily-Rose Depp, Bella Hadid and more!

Williams just made Chanel history by being the first man to front a handbag campaign for the brand and we couldn’t think of anyone more worthy (he loves Chanel accessories). The musician models the “Gabrielle” bag in a new crocodile version in the campaign, which also features Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret all armed with different versions of the “Gabrielle” style bag.

Karl Lagerfeld tells WWD.com that he chose Williams because he wants to show that the bag is designed to be worn by everyone. “It’s not very feminine in the sense of being chichi,” Lagerfeld tells WWD.com. He explains that the bag’s design was inspired by virtual reality goggles, which is also worn by both men and women.

And Williams isn’t just excited to model the bag in the ads — he’s carrying it out and about in real life too. “When I first started wearing it I didn’t have anything in it. I was just so excited to have it,” he said. “But now I use it to carry my phone, and — you know — essential personal things.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Your Ultimate Spring Break Packing List

Which one are you going to love ? #ILoveCoco #LilyRoseDepp #RougeCocoGloss #ChanelMakeup A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Mar 5, 2017 at 9:08am PST

In other Chanel news, brand new photos of muse Lily Rose-Deep were unveiled this week as party of Rouge Coco gloss beauty campaign. In the ads, Depp wears a flirty print halter dress, shines her megawatt smile and makes the shades look so pretty, we’re currently adding a tube (or two!) to our carts.

ROUGE COCO GLOSS. Can’t stop, won’t stop wearing them. #ILOVECOCO #LilyRoseDepp #RougeCocoGloss #ChanelMakeup A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Nobody puts baby in the corner A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 9, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Next up, Bella Hadid for Alexandre Vauthier. The brand is known for its super sexy, skin-baring looks, and Hadid definitely showed some skin in her photo shoot. She captioned her moody Instagram shot, “Nobody puts baby in the corner.” And shared some other looks modeling the brand’s sexy gowns in Instagram slideshows.

Alexandre Vauthier by David Bellemere 🖤 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

Which ad campaign is your favorite?