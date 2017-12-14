The Bachelorette's Peter Kraus Shows Off His New Old-Timey Mustache with a Shirtless Selfie

He broke Rachel Lindsay‘s heart on The Bachelorette by saying he wasn’t ready to propose, and now, Peter Kraus is going to rob a train — at least, that’s the vibe his new look is giving off.

The 32-year-old reality star is experimenting with something different for his facial hair, sharing an Instagram photo in which he’s rocking an old-timey mustache — you know, the kind that the bad guys in the westerns might wear.

“I mustache you a question 🧐🤵🏻… Do I keep it for bootcamp or nah?” he captioned the shirtless selfie, adding the hashtag #decembeard.

Kraus has kept a scruffy look since appearing on The Bachelorette, where he was known as the silver fox finalist in vying for Lindsay’s heart, but he’s also gone for a fuller beard in recent months. If the mustache was just a silly pic taken mid-shave or his new look for The Bachelor Winter Games is anyone’s guess.

Despite creator Mike Fleiss‘ recent announcement that the fan-favorite Bachelorette alum would be appearing on The Bachelor Winter Games, Kraus himself says nothing is set in stone just yet.

During an appearance on The Morning Breath show last month, Kraus, revealed his appearance on the upcoming winter spinoff is “not confirmed yet.”

“Mike Fleiss likes to tweet a lot of things,” he said with a laugh. “I feel like he even said I was the Bachelor at one point, so I think he just likes to throw people off.”

According to Kraus, production on the Winter Games is set to begin in Vermont this month. And while he hadn’t signed on, he hadn’t ruled it out, either.

“It’s definitely something I’ve been interested in — it looks like a blast, and I know some of my good friends are going onto it,” he revealed. “I won’t say who, because I don’t know if they’ve been announced either, but it looks like a really good time.”