Baby Got (Throw)Back: Perrie Edwards Posts a Bikini Butt Shot to Commemorate Her Vacation

Perrie Edwards is taking a trip down memory lane — and she’s taking the peach emoji with her!

The 23-year-old Little Mix singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a butt-baring photo of herself and two friends showing off their backsides in a pool while on a recent vacation in the Maldives.

“Take🍑Me 🍑Back🍑” Edwards captioned the photo of herself sporting a white bikini, flanked by her friends in their red and yellow swimsuits.

"Not quite Baywatch 😂"

The star was likely referring to her January 2016 beach getaway, in which she and a pair of friends spent a few days soaking up some sun.

In one Instagram shot from the vacation, Edwards and the ladies were seen jogging along the beach. “Not quite Baywatch,” the singer wrote alongside the photo.

"Sun sun sun! ☀️"

In another selfie, Edwards posed with in a cutout black swimsuit and black choker as she worked on her tan. She fittingly, she captioned the picture: “Sun sun sun!”

The sun-filled vacation isn’t all Edwards has been missing in recent weeks.

Just last week, the pop star uploaded a blurry photo of herself kissing her soccer player boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“Apologies for this extra af, cheese on toast post … But s— I miss him toooo much!” Edwards wrote.