Although we’re only just edging towards the end of the first month of 2017, the awards show season is already in full swing. So if you didn’t get your fix of glam gowns at the Golden Globes , you’re going to have plenty more chances, starting with Wednesday night’s People’s Choice Awards . The ceremony’s red carpet was replete with more daring, risk-taking dresses than you’re used to seeing, as well as an array of bright colors and bold metallics. But in that whirlwind of high fashion, there’s a few standout gowns you may have missed. But fear not because we’ve rounded up a handful of the most show-stopping looks that may have slipped through the award show cracks.

Melissa McCarthy won big last night, picking up an award for Favorite Comedic Movie Actress. But even if she hadn’t taken home that statuette, she should have won all the awards for her unexpected and boldly printed pantsuit. The Ghostbusters actress wore a subtly floral printed, coordinated top and bottom that perfectly accentuated her hourglass silhouette with a jacket that nips in at the waist and then flares out paired with skinny pants that keep the look feeling very streamlined.

Forever the fashion trailblazer, Sarah Jessica Parker chose a predictably edgy gown for the second major award show of the season. The Divorce star also picked up an award for Favorite Premium Series Actress, wearing a metallic bronze strapless J. Mendel bustier dress with detached arm coverings, a peplum and a pleated asymmetrical skirt that lifts ever so slightly to reveal the ruffle of a faux petticoat. RELATED PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Still Doesn’t Want You to Be Fooled By the Rocks That She’s Got

Gwen Stefani also went OTT for the ceremony, donning a cerulean crop top and mini skirt to support her boyfriend Blake Shelton. The bra top featured ombré pleating throughout the bust with heavily ruffled straps and an A-line skirt equally covered in 3D ruffled embellishments teamed with a Salvatore Ferragamo clutch.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi kept their award show style totally classic, with the talk show host actually channeling the very carpet she was standing on in a crimson velvet bomber, paired with a black button-down and trousers. Portia brought a touch of glitz in a white bell-sleeved top with a stripe of silver fabric that wrapped around her body ending in a long asymmetrical train, and paired with black high-waisted pants.

Finally, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sofia Vergara went with classic red carpet looks. The Modern Family actress opting for an ornate Marchesa cocktail dress with a golden crystal and pearl embroidered bodice and a fit and flare white skirt, while Smith went for a gown we’re sure every young It-model is dying to borrow, a black slip dress which laces up across the front and along the sides of her body.

Which dress from the night is your favorite? Sound off below!