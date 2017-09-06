Introducing PEOPLE’s First Jewelry Collection with Shelly Brown! See the Line - And Find Out How to Get 25% Off

Every day, the style team at PEOPLE rounds up the coolest celebrity outfits and picks out the hottest new clothing and accessories to help you look and feel your most fabulous — and this season we took our love of all things fashion one step further by getting involved in the design process itself.

We’re thrilled to announce that PEOPLE has teamed up with jewelry designer Shelly Brown to launch a 15-piece capsule named the People Collection From Shelly Brown. Debuting just in time for fall shopping, the lineup features a versatile mix of rings, necklaces, bracelets and earrings, ranging from $68 to $245.

Each piece was curated by the team at PEOPLE, designed by Brown in her home in Atlanta (which she shares with husband Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band and their five children) and then handmade in Rhode Island.

“I’m thrilled to have partnered with PEOPLE for this collaboration,” Brown says. “Jewelry is so personal and we’ve designed some incredible pieces with their audience in mind. I feel so honored to be a part of this launch.”

And, as a special bonus, you can score two of the pieces in the collection—the matching gold with black spheres Clara ring ($90) and Jasmine bangle ($150), shown above and in this week’s issue — for 25 percent off. Just type in the code PEOPLE25 at checkout at shellybrown.com/people through Oct. 2.

Try the on-sale pieces separately, or as Brown suggests, as a set: “I think coordinating pieces feels nostalgic,” she says. “Putting on a coordinating ring and bracelet can feel ultra ladylike and also looks super polished.”

Scroll down to see the rest of the collection, and shop all of the pieces at shellybrown.com/people.

Above (from left): Angela bangle in silver with Swarovski stones, $145, and Gloria bangle in silver with Swarovski stones, $245; shellybrown.com/people.

Above (from left): Brie necklace, $75, Harper earrings, $68; Isabelle stacked bangles, $160; shellybrown.com/people.

Above (clockwise from left): Journey triangle necklace, $140, Moonlight necklace with circles, $240, Runaway necklace with single circle and triangle, $180, Midnight Kiss drop circle earrings, $180, Intuition triangle ring, $110, Coastline triangle earrings, $140, Back to the Sea circle and triangle bracelet, $220, Child at Heart circle ring, $110; shellybrown.com/people.

