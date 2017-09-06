Shop like a pro this fall and stock up on all the must-have trends with our exclusive PEOPLE Perks discounts (because we love a deal as much as you!). From statement jewels and top handle bags to the must have clothing items this fall, we have your shopping list covered. Enter our PEOPLE code discount code at checkout and jumpstart your fall wardrobe.

Henri Bendel



Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: Get 25% off your purchase of $200 or more

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: henribendel.com

Baublebar

Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: Get 25% off full priced items

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: baublebar.com

Draper James



Dates: Sept. 6th through Sept. 27th

Discount: Get 20% off all full-price purchases of $200 or more

Code: “PEOPLE20”

Website: draperjames.com

Club Monaco



Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: 25% off all full-price purchases

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: clubmonaco.com

Ann Taylor



Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: 25% off all full-price purchases

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: anntaylor.com

Danskin



Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: 25% off all full-price purchases

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: danskin.com

Shelly Brown



Dates: Sept. 6th through Oct. 2nd

Discount: 25% off all full-price purchases

Code: “PEOPLE25”

Website: shellybrown.com/people

