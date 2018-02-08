Emerald jewelry has officially taken over the red carpet this awards season. Seen in necklaces, earrings, rings and bracelets, this gorgeous green gem has not only been worn as a luxe accessory but as a symbol of hope, renewal and growth during a time when female empowerment is at the forefront of conversation. Stars such as Zoë Kravitz, Debra Messing and Issa Rae (among many others) rocked radiant emerald jewelry along with their all black ensembles in support of the TIME’S UP movement to the 2018 Golden Globes Awards.

While stars may be wearing emerald jewelry from designers like Lorraine Schwartz down the red carpet, getting the look doesn’t have to come with a celebrity price tag. Our editors teamed up with BaubleBar to create a Red Carpet Collection of emerald-like jewelry styles that are not only elegant and chic — but totally affordable. The 7-piece collection consists of beautiful emerald statement earrings, cuffs and bracelets that are perfect for any occasion — starting at just $58!

Scroll down to shop a few of our emerald favorites and more from our Red Carpet Collection, exclusively at BaubleBar.

Buy It! Hedra Hoop Earrings, $118; baublebar.com

Buy It! Helena Cuff Bracelet, $78; baublebar.com

Buy It! Halle Drop Earrings, $128; baublebar.com

Buy It! Hope Bracelet, $78; baublebar.com

Buy It! Hazelle Drop Earrings, $128; baublebar.com

